DROP First Trailer Teases A Nightmarish Date In Next Movie From HAPPY DEATH DAY Director

Blumhouse has just shared the first trailer for Christopher Landon's Drop, a movie which will mean you never look at AirDrops - or first dates - in the same way ever again. Check it out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 11:01 AM EST
First dates are already nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? That's blood-chilling and just so happens to be the premise of Blumhouse's latest movie, Drop, and the first trailer has just...dropped (via FearHQ.com).

Filmmaker Christopher Landon returns to the thriller/horror genre with what's described as "[the] playful, keep-you-guessing intensity" he displayed in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect...or victim.

Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, the breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected.

However, their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone. She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet’s young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor’s final directive? Kill Henry.

Drop also stars Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and newcomer Jacob Robinson as Violet’s sister and son; with Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) and Travis Nelson (The Lake) as the restaurant’s staff and diners.

It's a fun premise and one which points to Drop being a fun, edge-of-your-seat viewing experience. The trailer is pretty spoilery, so we'd caution against watching if you're eager to go in completely fresh. Still, it does offer a compelling idea of what to expect from this one. 

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year’s We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

The film is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. The executive producer is Sam Lerner.

Drop arrives in theaters on April 11. You can watch the first trailer below. 

