EVIL DEAD BURN Director Sébastien Vaniček Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Look At Upcoming RISE Spin-Off

EVIL DEAD BURN Director Sébastien Vaniček Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Look At Upcoming RISE Spin-Off

Filming has been underway on Evil Dead Burn for a few weeks now, and director Sébastien Vaniček has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes shot from the horror spin-off...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 05, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Following the recent news that cameras have started rolling on Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn , the director has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes look at one of his cast members looking a little the worse for wear.

We're not sure if this woman has been taken over by a Deadite or is simply the victim of another demonically-possessed human, but she certainly looks like she's been put through the ringer either way.

Plot details are still a mystery (it's probably safe to assume that someone will read the Necronomicon and unleash a bloodthirsty demon or two), but we do know that the movie will star Hunter Doohan, Souheila Yacoub, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright.

Vaniček made his feature directorial debut with Vermin/Vermine, aka Infested, which focused on the residents of a rundown French apartment building attempting to survive when an army of venomous, rapidly reproducing spiders invade.

The movie garnered a lot of acclaim, and won Best Picture and Best Director in its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest. It was also invited to the Sitges Film Festival, where it earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture and won a Special Jury Prize.

Early last year, we got word that Vaniček had been enlisted to co-write and helm the then untitled project, which was described as a spin-off. This indicated that the movie would not be a direct sequel to Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, but there may still be some connection.

“I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested,” Vaniček told Konbini in a recent interview. “I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

There is also a second spin-off movie in the works from Francis Galluppi (The Last Stop in Yuma County), but no details have been disclosed yet.

What would you like to see from a new Evil Dead movie? Drop us a comment down below.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan (I Met a Girl, Barkskins), Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings), Morgan Davies (Strom Boy, The End), Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence) and introducing Nell Fisher (Northspur).

"Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise was produced by Rob Tapert (Ash vs Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

BLACK PHONE 2: The Grabber Channels Freddy Krueger In Full Trailer For Scott Derrickson's Sequel
Related:

BLACK PHONE 2: The Grabber Channels Freddy Krueger In Full Trailer For Scott Derrickson's Sequel
THE CONJURING: LAST RITES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Horror Franchise's Farewell Hit
Recommended For You:

THE CONJURING: LAST RITES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Horror Franchise's Farewell Hit

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 7:16 AM
Weapons don't kill people, husbands who come home early do.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 9/5/2025, 7:22 AM
Can't wait for this!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 7:34 AM
Looks like an abused woman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder