Evil Dead Burn Teaser Trailer Puts A Terrifying New Spin On The Idea Of In-Laws From Hell

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, the first teaser for Evil Dead Burn has been officially released, along with confirmation that the movie will arrive in theaters on July 10 (it was previously dated for July 24).

The preview is the same as the one that played in theaters this weekend before Lee Cronin's The Mummy. In the teaser, we find a young woman, seemingly No Man's Land star Souheila Yacoub, crawling along the floor in an intense, chaotic one-shot that shows bodies being thrown around as people are seemingly menaced by rampaging Deadites.

Warner Bros. has said that the full trailer is "coming soon," so hopefully, it won't be long until we see more from Evil Dead Burn. While not confirmed, we're hearing rumblings that it will be attached to Mortal Kombat II next month.

"Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem," reads the synopsis. "After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home."

"As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life... live on even in death," it concludes.

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the Evil Dead Burn cast includes Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink.

"I’ve long admired Souheila’s work in France, particularly in theater," Vaniček previously said of casting the movie's lead. "She brings a rare physicality and emotional intensity to her performances – exactly the kind of raw, visceral presence I was looking for in Evil Dead Burn."

"Evil Dead is like a creative playground, a bold laboratory for filmmakers eager to explore something raw, brutal, and deeply transgressive," the filmmaker continued. "I want people to feel physically drained when they leave the theater, like they’ve been through an emotional and intense journey. The ambition remains the same as with Infested: to create a visceral, sensory experience that punches the audience in the gut."

Vaniček added, "I quickly expressed my ambition to bring something fresh and meaningful to this universe, to offer the franchise to an audience who isn’t familiar with Evil Dead and is in search of unique, immersive, and sensory experiences."

Check out the first Evil Dead Burn trailer in the players below.