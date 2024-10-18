Frank Grillo Vs. A Lot Of WEREWOLVES In First Trailer For New Action Horror Movie

We've been hearing about this one for a while, and the first trailer for Steven C. Miller's action horror movie, Werewolves, is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 18, 2024 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Before he makes his DCU debut as Rick Flag Sr. in the animated Creature Commandos series (he will also play the character in live-action in Superman and Peacemaker season 2), Frank Grillo will go up against a lot of lycanthropes in a new horror movie from director Steven C. Miller.

Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man is coming our way early next year (we're expecting a new trailer this week), but before that, a much less serious and more action-oriented werewolf movie is set to howl into theaters.

The first trailer for Werewolves is now online. The movie, which has been described as "The Purge with werewolves," has a killer premise: "One year ago, a Supermoon turned millions into werewolves. This December, it’s happening again.”

What more could you possibly need to know?

Joining Grillo in supporting roles will be Katrina Law (NCIS), Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather Of Harlem), James Michael Cummings (City On The Hill) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns) .

“We are super excited to be releasing Werewolves later this year exclusively in theatres,” said Myles Nestel, co-CEO of The Solution. “Our cast is incredible from the amazing Frank Grillo to powerhouse performances from Katrina Law and Ilfenesh Hadera. The use of practical werewolves designed and built by Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr (known from the Alien and Predator series) takes the genre back to its roots in a fresh and exciting way.”

This looks like it should be good fun, although the creature design has come in for some criticism.

Check out the trailer for yourselves below, along with an awesome poster from Creepy Duck Design, and let us know what you think.

Werewolves is rated “R” for “Violence, some gore, and language.”

“A supermoon event triggers a latent gene in every human on the planet, turning anyone who entered the moonlight into a werewolf for that one night. Chaos ensued and close to a billion people died. Now, a year later, the Supermoon is back.”

From Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group, Steven C. Miller’s Werewolves is set to hit theaters on December 6, 2024.

Related:

THE CREEP TAPES: Mark Duplass Returns As Peachfuzz In First Trailer For Found-Footage Shudder Series
Recommended For You:

TERRIFIER 3 Director Reveals The Movie's Funniest Moment Was Improvised - SPOILERS
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/18/2024, 1:01 PM
first
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/18/2024, 1:19 PM
@SATW42 - User Comment Image
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 10/18/2024, 1:05 PM
Looks like the Purge movie he did, but with werewolves.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 10/18/2024, 1:07 PM
This feels like it should be coming out in January
Cleander
Cleander - 10/18/2024, 1:08 PM
I was interested in this until I saw Frank Grillo in the trailer
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/18/2024, 1:14 PM
Looks kinda fun.

View Recorder