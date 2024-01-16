GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Star Annie Potts Confirms Big Change For Janine In AFTERLIFE Sequel

When Ghostbusters arrived in theaters way back in 1984 (yes, this year marks the movie's 40th anniversary), only a handful of characters - Bill Murray's Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler, and Ernie Hudson's Winston Zeddemore - stepped up to protect New York City. Helping them from the sidelines, however, was their receptionist, Annie Potts' Janine Melnitz.

She remains a beloved fan-favourite and, in this March's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Janine is finally being given the chance to bust some ghosts! Talking to Empire Online (via FearHQ.com), Potts talked about finally getting to see some action.

"It’s a desperate situation, so it’s all hands on deck," the actress explains. "It turns out Janine is quite capable - as most women tend to be when given the chance." As for how this came about, it turns out Janine becoming a Ghostbuster wasn't always the plan. "It came as a real surprise. We were weeks into shooting and Gil [Kenan, director] came up to me and said, 'We think it’s time. We’re gonna have you suit up.'"

"I have to say I did [get a kick out of it]. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know?" Potts continued. "She’s clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she’s really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse."

"The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it’s very nice to finally be seen in that way, too."

As for what she'll carry into battle, Potts isn't willing to give too much away but confirms, "It’s not a proton pack! Thank God I didn’t have to put a pack on, because they’re murderously heavy, and us OGs are getting on a bit."

With these comments comes a new still from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which you can check out in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE 👻#Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire finally lets Janine suit up and be a Ghostbuster.



“It’s a desperate situation, so it’s all hands on deck,” actor Annie Potts tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/ps8l1eY2vn pic.twitter.com/UyPCOlhShZ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) January 15, 2024

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level.

However, when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan penned the screenplay, while the latter will direct.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 22, 2024.