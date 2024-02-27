The Original GHOSTBUSTERS Suit-Up On International FROZEN EMPIRE Poster; Slimer Haunts New Billboard

Sony Pictures recently released an international poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire spotlighting the new crew of ghoul-hunters that were introduced in the last movie, Afterlife, and an alternate version has now been shared online which includes a few familiar faces

The new team consists of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), along with her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), and their pals Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim).

This poster adds the original classic's returning heroes Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkmann (Bill Murray) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), who will suit-up alongside their long-suffering secretary Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) and the others to form a fairly massive new line-up of Ghostbusters.

A billboard for the movie has also been spotted in the wild, featuring everyone's favourite gluttonous green ghost, Slimer.

Check out the new poster and billboard below, along with a recently-released Valentine's Day featurette.

Don't suffer in silence this Valentine's Day. #BustYourGhost now with Ghosting Insurance.



Share your ghosted stories and be sure to see @Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - exclusively in movie theaters March 22. pic.twitter.com/lApqCCoUgO — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 14, 2024

The story focuses on a mysterious artefact brought to Ray by Kumail Nanjiani's character, which unleashes a terrifying entity known as Garraka, who is capable of bringing about a second ice-age.

During a recent interview, Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Afterlife helmer Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March.

