IMAX Unleashes Eerie New Clip From Zach Cregger’s Chilling Thriller WEAPONS

Zach Cregger, the visionary filmmaker behind the breakout horror hit Barbarian, is back with his next nightmare-inducing project: Weapons, a mystery-horror film already generating massive buzz across Hollywood.

The project first made headlines thanks to a ferocious bidding war over Cregger’s highly sought-after script, widely hailed as one of the best horror spec scripts of the last 20 years.

The screenplay sparked a fierce competition among major players, including Netflix, TriStar Pictures, Universal/Monkeypaw Productions, and New Line Cinema. In the end, New Line came out on top, securing the distribution rights in a $38 million deal.

Reports claim that Jordan Peele, head of Monkeypaw Productions, was so frustrated by losing the bid that he fired his longtime managers, Joel Zadak and Peter Principato.

Now, with expectations sky-high, Weapons is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year. And thanks to IMAX, fans are getting their first taste of the terror with a tense, atmospheric new, clip, offering a chilling preview of what's to come when the film hits theaters this August.

Speaking to Empire earlier this month, Cregger stated, "[It's] a fun movie. It's funny, it's scary, it's inviting. It's not a grim, morose slog. And yet the story it tells is really [frick]ed up. … [It's] creatively ambitious, [and] a lot bigger and weirder than Barbarian...Barbarian was an exploration of social themes; [it] was me looking at the world around me. This is more an exploration of my own personal shit, for lack of a better word. Weapons is me looking within, and working on myself."