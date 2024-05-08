IN A VIOLENT NATURE Will Be Released Unrated On May 31; Audio Of Audience Reaction To Brutal Kill Leaks Online

In A Violent Nature will be released in its unrated form on May 31. We also have audio of audience members reacting to a particularly gruesome kill...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 08, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Like Terrifier 2 before it, Bloody Disgusting reports that In A Violent Nature will be released in its unrated form.

The movie doesn't hit theaters until the end of the month, but some audio from a recent Chicago critics screening of writer/director Chris Nash's critically-acclaimed horror flick has now leaked online, and the audience can be heard reacting to what sounds like a shocking, methodical kill.

Though the specifics of this scene have not been shared, we have heard a few details. Without spoiling too much, let's just say that you might think twice about doing yoga after watching this movie!

There have also been reports of people vomiting during this screening, but we're not buying it. We've heard the same thing numerous times, and aside from maybe back in the '70s when The Exorcist was released, it's always been nonsense!

Have a listen to the audio at the link below, and check out a new poster.

According to the official synopsis:

"When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime. His body is resurrected, and he becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way."

“One of the biggest challenges was trying to figure out how much information is necessary to tell the story,” Nash explained to EW in a recent interview“Fortunately, the slasher genre has a lot of recognizable tropes that I could rely on filling in the blanks that we couldn’t touch on without straying too far from our stylistic conceit. I owe an unfathomable debt to all the Friday the 13ths, The Burning, My Bloody Valentine — really the entire slasher genre; they laid the foundation for our film.”

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor.

IFC Films will release In A Violent Nature exclusively in theaters on May 31. Do you plan on catching this one on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

marvel72
marvel72 - 5/8/2024, 12:44 PM
Can't wait for this to hit Shudder.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/8/2024, 12:45 PM
Yikes, that sounds particularly brutal. Also, was happy to hear the Psycho Goreman folks worked on this
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2024, 12:51 PM
Will be a miracle if the hype is deserved because that trailer was awful.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/8/2024, 1:04 PM
The clapping at the end. We are a sick species
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/8/2024, 1:28 PM
Will be interesting whether it lives up to the hype or this “leak” turns out to be just a great piece of marketing.

