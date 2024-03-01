MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Confesses Her Sins In Jumpy First Clip From IMMACULATE

NEON has debuted the first clip from upcoming religious horror movie, Immaculate, and it features a pretty effective (if signposted) jump scare.

The sneak peek finds Sydney Sweeney's character, Cecilia, in a confessional booth, but the priest that's supposed to be taking her confession isn't exactly responsive. After a few seconds of tense silence, someone - or something - grabs the young nun from behind and pulls her through the wall.

"In our film, the terror is about something very real and deep and personal and raw," director Michael Mohan told Total Film in a recent interview. "The last two minutes of this film – it is the most unhinged performance Sydney has ever given. It fully establishes her in the pantheon of scream queens. Like, no doubt."

Sweeney stars as Cecilia, "a woman of devout faith who is offered a new role at an illustrious Italian convent. But her warm welcome to the European countryside is soon interrupted as Cecilia discovers her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets."

The previously-released trailer shows Cecilia falling ill, with hospital tests confirming that she is pregnant. A lot of bloody and disturbing imagery follows, as we're led to believe that the young woman has immaculately conceived. The second coming of Jesus? Our money's on the other guy!

Check out the clip and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films produced with Sweeney, alongside Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with the actress following their work together on The White Lotus. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova served as executive producers, alongside Will Greenfield.

Immaculate marks the second recent collaboration with Neon and Black Bear after Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which hit theaters Christmas Day. Neon’s 2024 slate also includes Sean Baker’s new romantic drama Anora and Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut, Babes, starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate also stars Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God).

The movie is set for a theatrical released on March 22. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen, or will you wait for streaming? Let us know in the comments section down below.