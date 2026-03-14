SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Have A Longer Than Expected Theatrical Window

It was recently confirmed that Universal Pictures is committing to a five-weekend theatrical window in 2026, increasing that to seven weekends in 2027.

It's a sign that, moving forward, Hollywood hopes to break the habit moviegoers developed during COVID: waiting until movies arrive on Digital or streaming rather than buying a ticket to watch movies in theaters.

The Odyssey is getting a three-week exclusive window on IMAX screens this summer, leaving Spider-Man: Brand New Day unable to swing onto the giant-sized screens when it opens.

However, this latest update opens the door to the wall-crawler possibly being shown in IMAX screens during the second half of its theatrical run.

According to Nexus Point News, Sony Pictures is committing to a 60-day minimum theatrical window for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That gives the movie plenty of time to make money and ensures that the only way for people to watch it during those first couple of months will be in theaters.

There's a good chance that the web-slinger's long-awaited MCU return will be the year's highest-grossing movie. After all, during the tail end of the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke records with a $1.9 billion haul.

"I want to do justice to Peter Parker's character," Tom Holland said of the movie last year. "I have such a good understanding of who Peter Parker is, and I have been so lucky that the fan base has been so vocal about what they love from the franchise," he said. "We've been able to really lean into those things and capitalise on those things."

"So, I love standing up for the character, being in the room, and making sure that the decisions we make are what's best for Peter Parker because he really does feel like one of my best friends," he continued. "It's a really weird experience diving into the character again. It just feels like you're hanging out with an old pal."

In case you missed our earlier update, we're getting closer to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer...

TRAILERS, AD'S, AND POSTERS FOR SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY HAVE BEEN RATED



WE ARE SO CLOSE pic.twitter.com/HTc7ReeUw4 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) March 13, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.