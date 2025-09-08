Mads Mikkelsen Goes From Monster To Monster Hunter In First Trailer For Bryan Fuller's DUST BUNNY

Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller is set to reunite with star Mads Mikkelsen for a new fairytale horror adventure from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, Dust Bunny, which marks Fuller's feature debut.

The story focuses on a young girl named Aurora, who approaches her mysterious mercenary neighbour (Mikkelsen) for help after witnessing (or so she believes) her family being devoured by the monster living under her bed.

The neighbour seems certain that the child’s parents were simply accidental victims of a group who were searching for him to settle an old score, but whether this is the case or not, it looks like there will be a supernatural slant to this tale.

Said Thunder Road's Erica Lee when the project was first announced: “We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life.”

Added Kristen Figeroid, managing director and executive vice president of Sierra/Affinity (the company taking Dust Bunny to this year's American Film Market):

“Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception. We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM.”

Sigourney Weaver (Alien), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), and Sophie Sloan (Chemistry of Death) also star.

Believe in monsters. #DustBunny – in theaters December 5.



From the visionary Bryan Fuller, starring Mads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, and Sigourney Weaver.

From the monstrous mind of Bryan Fuller comes #DustBunny – in theaters December 5.



Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, and Sigourney Weaver.

In visionary creator Bryan Fuller’s (Hannibal, Pushing Daisies) fantastical and wickedly inventive feature directorial debut Dust Bunny, a 10-year-old girl joins forces with her hit man neighbor to confront each other’s monsters. Ten-year-old Aurora has a mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) who kills real-life monsters. He’s a hit man for hire. So, when Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora’s neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he’ll need to battle an onslaught of assassins ― and accept that some monsters are real.