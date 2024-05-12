NIGHTBITCH: Motherhood Is A Bitch On First Official Poster For Amy Adams' Horror Comedy

Searchlight has debuted the first official poster for Marielle Heller's adaptation of Nightbitch, which stars Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mother who begins to transform into a dog!

News
By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2024 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The first official poster for upcoming horror comedy, Nightbitch, has been released to mark Mother's Day. The surreal-sounding horror comedy stars Amy Adams (Man of Steel) as a woman who starts to believe she's undergoing a hair-raising transformation.

The six-time Academy Award nominee will play a woman who begins to transform into a dog (or thinks she does... it's not really clear). Searchlight Pictures acquired the project, which is described as a "darkly comic horror" adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel of the same name.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller will take the helm.

“She’s incredible, I mean, we all know Amy Adams is incredible," Heller said of Adams' performance in a recent interview with IndieWire. "She’s been nominated for a million Academy Awards. She’s amazing, but she really is special in this movie and I’m just so excited for the world to see her. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen from her before. She’s fierce and funny and dark and complicated and it’s good.”

According to the official synopsis, Nightbitch tells the story of "a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine."

The poster doesn't reveal much, but we do get a glimpse of Adams' character looking a little the worse for wear!

“Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago,” said Heller when the film was first announced. “Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true.”

It's certainly an intriguingly bizarre premise, and we're looking forward to learning more about Nightbitch in the first teaser, which shouldn't be too far off.

The film is being developed as a Hulu Original in the U.S., and is reportedly set to release this fall.

We recently learned that Adams is also set to star alongside Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi's adaptation of sci-fi novel Klara and the Sun. Adams will play the mother of a teen named Josie who suffers from a mysterious illness. She adopts an "Artificial Friend" named Klara (Ortega) as a companion for her daughter.

