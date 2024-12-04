NOSFERATU: Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok Described As More "Zombie Pirate" Than Vampire - SPOILERS

Though an official look at Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok has not been (and likely won't be) released, we do have a fairly detailed description of this new take on Nosferatu...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 04, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers has already made it clear that we will not get a proper look at his new take on the titular vampire (played by IT star Bill Skarsgård) until we're actually watching the horror remake, but a lot of critics have now seen the film, and some of the reviews contain some fairly in-depth descriptions of Count Orlok.

The vampire that was introduced in F.W. Murnau's original 1922 classic (played by Max Schreck) had a very distinctive look that will go down as one of the most iconic and influential monster designs of all time. Eggers' version does reportedly retain some elements of Schreck's ghoulish visage (see also Werner Herzog's remake, Shadow of the Vampire, and Salem's Lot), but it sounds like some significant changes have been made.

If you'd rather know as little as possible about this new take on Count Orlok going in, spoilers follow.

Several reviews reference the new "Zombie Pirate" creature design, but Variety's is probably the most detailed.

"The villain in Eggers’ version bears little resemblance to Schreck’s prototypical spook — an odd way for this Nosferatu to distinguish itself, as it puts forth a shaggier (and seemingly toothless) interpretation of the character for a new generation.

The helmer then proceeds to bury his star beneath all manner of zombie-pirate prosthetics — mostly decomposing skin and unkempt whiskers — until he winds up looking like a homeless Hell’s Angel."

Eggers revealed his thought process behind creating the vampire's look during an interview with Deadline.

“What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like? That was basically where I started from, and I wanted to still acknowledge Max Schreck’s makeup design.”

As for Skarsgård, while he would ultimately get used to the design, he was far from convinced upon first seeing the prosthetics he'd be required to wear.

“Bill sees the sculpt of the bust and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t look anything like me, this guy didn’t look like me when he was even alive,'" recalls Eggers. "'What the f*ck?’ He wasn’t mean, but he was alarmed. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the point, that you’re totally transforming into somebody else.’ And then, he’s putting the makeup on and he’s like, ‘Ugh, I look like a goblin. This is terrible.’ And then, once they put the hair on, even though the makeup wasn’t totally finished, I saw the first moment when he was like, ‘OK, this is cool. This is a person.’ I started to see him in the mirror, playing around, trying to do something."

It's obviously difficult to form a proper opinion without seeing the vampire for yourselves, but what do you make of this description?

Nosferatu arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2024, 9:44 AM
A zombie pirate turning into a homeless Hells Angel? I don't if the writer is trying to make it sound bad, because it's doing the opposite for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 9:48 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I know right lol…

That sounds rad!!.
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 12/4/2024, 9:48 AM
Please stop over-analyzing everything. It’s called art. Let it be.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 12/4/2024, 9:52 AM
@CaptainTriip - Art is often meant to be analyzed. You can't "over-analyze" it. Sometimes, that it's the intention.

If it's too much for you, why even bother reading and commenting. Simply, ignore and move on.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/4/2024, 9:49 AM
Interesting.... but why call it Nosferatu then?

Nosferatu has a distinct and iconic look.... in fact, that is all the feature is remembeded for is the unique look of the creature. Even people who haven't seen the original film recognize it.

If not going to use that creature design... why not call the movie something else?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/4/2024, 9:56 AM
@GiverOfInfo - I said the same thing about Joker. The problem is a lot of these directors have a story to tell but know it would never get the greenlight due to fear that the general audience won't be interested. But slap a well known IP name to it and boom, Millions.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/4/2024, 10:05 AM
@SonOfAGif - that may very well be the case. Did you see the video where James Gunn is talking about how good screenplays are not priorities to get something greenlit in Hollywood, but whether an IP is expiring or not is?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 9:55 AM
Oh so Eggers was inspired by Curse of The Black Pearl , I see?.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , the description sounds interesting to me so intrigued to see more…

Also is it me or does anyone think Bill Skarsgard has the potential to be the Lon Chaney of this generation?.

View Recorder