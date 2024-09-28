NOSFERATU Gets A Foreboding New Teaser Ahead Of Monday's Full Trailer

‘"Til you bid me come, shall you watch the world become as naught."

It's been confirmed that a new trailer for Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated Nosferatu remake will be released this Monday, and the movie's official social media accounts have now shared a foreboding new teaser in anticipation.

The brief clip features a sweeping shot of a mysterious stone structure with a hexagram symbol on the outside, which might well be where Bill Skarsgård's (The Crow, Boy Kills World) titular undead nobleman, Count Orlok, takes his rest during the day.

Orlok has mostly been kept under wraps, but we caught a very quick glimpse of the vampire sinking his fangs into an unfortunate victim's neck in the first trailer, and another as he slowly turns around to face the camera.

Will our next look at the movie fully unveil the monster? Check back here on Monday to find out!

‘Til you bid me come, shall you watch the world become as naught. pic.twitter.com/jy9EEMVAYe — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) September 27, 2024

During a recent interview, Eggers noted that Skarsgård completely lost himself in the role, and was even more "unrecognizable" as the vampire than he was under the prosthetics that allowed him to bring Pennywise to life in the It movies.

"There are things that are Schreck-like but I felt we had to do something else," said The Northman director. "Basically I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight."

"He’s so transformed in every aspect that I don’t know if people will give him the credit," the filmmaker went on. "You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the It make-up; you can’t detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that’s his performance."

Check out the first trailer below.

He is coming. NOSFERATU.



A Robert Eggers picture. Only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/21PAzxCKz1 — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) June 24, 2024

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, and Aaron Taylor Johnson. The movie was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.