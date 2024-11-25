NOSFERATU Poster Gives Us A Teasing Glimpse Of Count Orlok As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu are now on sale, and while a final trailer hasn't been released, we do have some new promo material in the form of a brief IMAX teaser, a first look at the movie's popcorn bucket/collectible, and a new poster featuring a teasing glimpse of the titular vampire.

Tie-in popcorn buckets are becoming more and more frequent, but we weren't sure if they'd actually create one for a bleak R-rated horror movie like Nosferatu. Fittingly, the collectible is in the shape of a sarcophagus (appetizing).

As for the poster, Count Orlok is only shown in the shadows, but this might well end up being the most we see of the character prior to the film's release next month.

Aside from a few brief glimpses and an unsettling look at his silhouette as he terrorizes his victims, the trailers have kept Orlok under wraps, and star Bill Skarsgård has confirmed that the vampire's full visage will not be unveiled prior to the movie's release.

"I think the best way to discover Orlok is through the movie for the first time," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "The movie functions on that, as well. He lives in the shadows for a long time, and it teases the reveal of the character as the movie progresses."

"I'd hate to spoil anything," co-star Willem Dafoe added. "The only thing that I thought was really great and felt really fresh is he looks like he could have been from Romania as opposed to a suave English guy or something. He had a look that was rooted in historic accuracy and a folk tradition."

The story, which is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula, will see the Count travel to Germany to stalk and seduce a young woman named Ellen Sutter (Depp), while her husband Thomas (Hoult) remains a prisoner in Transylvania.

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024.