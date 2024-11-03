PINOCCHIO: UNSTRUNG First Look Spotlights Impressive Animatronic Puppet As Robert Englund Joins Cast

A first official look at the movie in the "Poohniverse" franchise has been released, giving us a glimpse of the impressive animatronic that will bring this terrifying take on Pinocchio to life...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 03, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

The original Pinocchio story is a lot darker than you might think if you've only seen the classic Disney animated movie, but the next instalment in the Twisted Childhood Universe (AKA the "Poohniverse") will take things to a whole new level.

A first official look at Pinocchio: Unstrung has been revealed via some promo stills and a behind-the-scenes video showcasing an impressive practical Pinocchio puppet, which was created by Todd Masters, the Emmy-winning VFX artist known for Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight and Child’s Play.

Helmed by Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield and produced by Scott Jeffrey under their Jagged Edge Productions banner, Pinocchio: Unstrung follows "young James as he learns of his grandfather Geppetto’s deadly secret: Pinocchio."

Variety reports that the project has added a true horror icon, with Freddy Krueger himself, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund, set to star in an undisclosed role. Richard Brake (Barbarian, Mandy) has also joined the film in the key role of Geppetto.

The Twisted Childhood Universe also includes both Blood and Honey movies and the upcoming Bambi: The Reckoning, which are all building toward Poohniverse Monsters Assemble, which is described as "an Avengers-style crossover bringing together various other beloved children’s characters gone (very) bad."

Check out the images and video at the links below.

“Not only is the script dark, twisted and gory, it’s also at times very funny. Todd Masters and his team have created incredible practical effects. Audiences are in for a crazy ride,” Brake said in a statement.

“I’ve forever loved the original and demented story from the 1880s. So I was excited to join this production, to bring this little puppet to life — with all practical FX,” Masters added. “This version is still a little puppet’s pursuit to becoming a boy… but the way he becomes one, is extremely gnarly… and frankly, very fun.”

“Our movie flips everything you know about Pinocchio on its head,” Frake-Waterfield said. “We have an incredibly talented cast and crew working on this. We are heavily relying on practical effects for all of the deaths and creature work. I can’t wait for the world to meet Pinocchio.”

The movie is being distributed by ITN Studios and sales agent Premiere Entertainment, and is being shopped at the AFM. A release date of summer 2025 has been eyed.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/3/2024, 11:31 AM
Looks horrifying
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/3/2024, 11:44 AM
He looks like a zombified version of the 90s Pinocchio.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/3/2024, 11:51 AM
Glad see movies use less cgi crap

