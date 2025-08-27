RETURN TO SILENT HILL In Creepy First Trailer For Christophe Gans' Horror Sequel

"You live here now."

It had been all quiet on the Silent Hill front for a while, but long-awaited sequel, Return to Silent Hill, was recently given a theatrical release date of January 23, 2026, and the first teaser trailer has now been released online.

The first footage doesn't show very much, but we do see protagonist James Sunderland making his way into the cursed town of the title, where he runs into various terrifying enemies that should be all-too familiar to fans of the games, including Creepers, Lying Figures, and those twisted Nurses.

Then, right at the end, we catch a quick glimpse of Pyramid Head himself.

Pyramid Head, also known as "Red Pyramid", "Red Pyramid Thing" and "Triangle Head," was introduced in the second game, and his distinctive visage has gone on to become arguably the most iconic piece of imagery from the franchise.

Check out the teaser (via Bloody Disgusting) below.

Watch the official teaser trailer for brand new movie RETURN TO SILENT HILL, in theaters January 2026 from Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting & Konami. pic.twitter.com/kaNeqRp0EM — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) August 26, 2025

Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) star in Return to Silent Hill, which adapts the second instalment in Konami's survival horror video game series.

"The film will follow James (Irvine), a man broken after being separated from his one true love (Anderson). When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love."

The original Silent Hill movie's director Christophe Gans returns to helm this relaunch of the supernatural horror franchise, which has Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell and David Wulf on board as producers.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone,” said Gans when the project was first announced. “I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” added Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

Were you a fan of the first Silent Hill movie? What about the games? Drop us a comment down below.