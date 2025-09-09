RUMOR: The Bay Harbor Butcher Will Return! Paramount+ Has Renewed DEXTER: RESURRECTION For Season 2

RUMOR: The Bay Harbor Butcher Will Return! Paramount+ Has Renewed DEXTER: RESURRECTION For Season 2

It seems Dexter: Resurrection won't be the last time we see Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, because a new report claims that the series has been renewed by Showtime and Paramount+ for a second season...

By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 07:09 PM EST
Dexter season 8 is perhaps remembered best for delivering one of the most unsatisfying TV series finales ever. While New Blood went some way in making up for that, many fans were understandably disappointed when the revival concluded with the serial killer's death. 

The short-lived Dexter: Original Sin confirmed that he'd survived being shot in the heart, but largely revolved around his formative years. The show had been renewed for a second season, but was recently cancelled; while that was met with some disappointment, many fans would prefer to see more Dexter: Resurrection moving forward. 

In that series, we followed the Bay Harbor Butcher as he made his way to New York City to reunite with his son and take out a group of serial killers who assemble at the behest of billionaire sociopath and serial killer aficionado, Leon Prater.

The finale saw Dexter vanquish Prater and steal his files on murderers who are operating across the entire country. If that's the last we see of Dexter, it was a great ending. However, fans are understandably eager for the story to continue as the former blood spatter analyst sets out to dole out lethal justice to serial killers who target the innocent.

While Variety recently reported that "Paramount is imminently planning to open a writers room for a potential Season 2 of 'Dexter: Resurrection,'" scooper Daniel Richtman (via FearHQ.com) has revealed, "I hear Dexter has been renewed for season 2."

It makes perfect sense for the series to have been officially renewed, especially in the wake of Dexter: Original Sin's sudden cancellation. There's been chatter about a spin-off revolving around Arthur Mitchell's evolution into the Trinity Killer, but with Dexter: Resurrection scoring rave reviews and high viewership numbers, that's likely the priority for Showtime. 

We have no official word on the Dexter franchise's future as we write this, but everyone involved has expressed enthusiasm over the prospect of continuing this story.

Dexter: Resurrection, a continuation of Dexter: New Blood, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realising the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy.

When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realises his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together. 

All episodes of Dexter: Resurrection are now streaming on Paramount+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/9/2025, 7:12 PM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 7:18 PM
@harryba11zack - papa's calling for supper
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Richtman is a [frick]ing hack. They canceled Dexter Original Sin and they're already getting together a writers room for season two of Resurrection. You don't need fake rumors to tell us what we already [frick]ing know. I'd banish all of them to the phantom zone if I could
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 9/9/2025, 7:41 PM
That's some news I wanted to hear.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 9/9/2025, 7:44 PM
I think what fans want is simple. Dexter battling other killers, helping the police catch bad guys, and when its all said and done for him to be alive to react to when he is finally named publicly as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

I dont think Dexter should die, I'm not even sure I want him arrested and living his life in prison but I def want the show to end with Dexter's secret being mad public and he is on the run but doesnt rule out Dexter at 60-70 years old coming back for the 4th revival haha.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/9/2025, 8:10 PM
@EnergyVamp - I feel like if Dexter were ever to be arrested, it would have been Batista to do it. I think he's free for good now. Quinn or Masuka catching him won't have the same impact without Deb, Batista, Maria, Doakes or any of the OG cast alive.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/9/2025, 7:50 PM
Possibly the most overrated show of all time. Multiple horrific episodes, yet if you look at the imdb ratings and listen to the overall reception, this looks like one of the best seasons of TV ever ,made
Gizmoduck
Gizmoduck - 9/9/2025, 7:54 PM
Cancelling Original Sin was a mistake, there was room for both shows. I hope there is less Harrison next season, hes such a boring character. They will probably have half the show follow dexter chasing baddies and half with harrison crying about nonsense - but hopefully not. I will say, this was a fun season - if it didnt get a 2nd season it would have been a perfectly fine ending. Cant wait for him to go after Cam next season, the whole family dynamic was creepy.

CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/9/2025, 8:18 PM
They better [frick]ing renew it, this was the best show I watched this year!

