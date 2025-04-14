Ryan Coogler & Autumn Durald Arkapaw Reveal Their Cinematic Blueprint For SINNERS

Ryan Coogler & Autumn Durald Arkapaw Reveal Their Cinematic Blueprint For SINNERS

Director Ryan Coogler and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw reveal the key cinematic influences that shaped their upcoming vampire film, Sinners.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 14, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

The magic of cinema often ignites in the dynamic synergy between a director and their director of photography.

Recently, the powerhouse duo of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw (The Sun Is Also a Star, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Last Showgirl) and visionary director, writer, and producer Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther) offered a fascinating glimpse into their creative process during an insightful conversation at IMAX headquarters.

Their focus? Bringing their latest project, which we can only assume is the hotly anticipated vampire flick Sinners, to breathtaking life on the immersive IMAX screen.

Dive into their collaborative journey in the video below! The duo unpacks the intricate details of their partnership, revealing how their distinct artistic visions seamlessly merged to forge the unique visual language of their upcoming film.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Coogler and Arkapaw revealed that they sought inspiration and guidance from two titans of contemporary cinema: the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan and his frequent, masterful cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. This nod to such cinematic giants only heightens the anticipation for the visual spectacle that Sinners promises to be on the grand IMAX canvas.

Beyond the collaborative process, Autumn Durald Arkapaw's work on Sinners marks a significant milestone. She has etched her name in cinematic history as the first woman to ever shoot a theatrical feature film in breathtaking 65mm and the immersive IMAX format.

This achievement underscores her reputation as a true visionary in the field of cinematography.

During the course of their conversation, the pair revealed that Sinners is inspired by The Thing, There Will Be Blood, and The Last Emperor


Ahead of its April 18th premiere, Sinners has debuted with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores from 20+ reviews.  The film is already being hailed as the first must-see feature of 2025.

About Sinners:
The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. 

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.   

MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Joins The Cast Of Lee Cronin's THE MUMMY Reboot
Related:

MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Joins The Cast Of Lee Cronin's THE MUMMY Reboot
SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews
Recommended For You:

SINNERS Hits Rotten Tomatoes With A Perfect 100% After Glowing Reviews

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 4:20 PM
I'm going to check this out. It looks good.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/14/2025, 4:28 PM
Amazing how From Dusk Till Dawn and Idlewild aren’t listed as inspirations since the movie looks like a blending of those two films.
AnEye
AnEye - 4/14/2025, 4:46 PM
@soberchimera - The question was

"Are there any horror films, that inspired the look for Sinners" not "Are there any horror films that inspired the script for Sinners"

Judging by his shots and the three movies they mentioned, yeah I can see a lot of it LOOK wise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:32 PM
I can definitely see the Thing inspiration in that it’s about a group of people that are in isolation by this entity that’s hunting them which causes paranoia & conflict amongst themselves which Sinners seems like it’s partly about aswell.

Not familiar with The Last Emperor but I can see some There Will be Blood similarities in the visuals & setting.

I’m surprised they didn’t mention one more movie that this is being compared aswell…

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m very excited to check this out asap!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder