Ryan Coogler & Autumn Durald Arkapaw Reveal Their Cinematic Blueprint For SINNERS

The magic of cinema often ignites in the dynamic synergy between a director and their director of photography.

Recently, the powerhouse duo of cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw (The Sun Is Also a Star, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Last Showgirl) and visionary director, writer, and producer Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther) offered a fascinating glimpse into their creative process during an insightful conversation at IMAX headquarters.

Their focus? Bringing their latest project, which we can only assume is the hotly anticipated vampire flick Sinners, to breathtaking life on the immersive IMAX screen.

Dive into their collaborative journey in the video below! The duo unpacks the intricate details of their partnership, revealing how their distinct artistic visions seamlessly merged to forge the unique visual language of their upcoming film.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Coogler and Arkapaw revealed that they sought inspiration and guidance from two titans of contemporary cinema: the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan and his frequent, masterful cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. This nod to such cinematic giants only heightens the anticipation for the visual spectacle that Sinners promises to be on the grand IMAX canvas.

Beyond the collaborative process, Autumn Durald Arkapaw's work on Sinners marks a significant milestone. She has etched her name in cinematic history as the first woman to ever shoot a theatrical feature film in breathtaking 65mm and the immersive IMAX format.

This achievement underscores her reputation as a true visionary in the field of cinematography.

During the course of their conversation, the pair revealed that Sinners is inspired by The Thing, There Will Be Blood, and The Last Emperor.

Ahead of its April 18th premiere, Sinners has debuted with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores from 20+ reviews. The film is already being hailed as the first must-see feature of 2025.

About Sinners:

The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.