SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Still Hasn't Reached Out: "Everyone Makes Their Choices"

SCREAM Star Melissa Barrera Says Neve Campbell Still Hasn't Reached Out: &quot;Everyone Makes Their Choices&quot;

Fired Scream star Melissa Barrera has commented on returning "final girl" Neve Campbell's decision to rejoin the franchise without reaching out to discuss the situation...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

After sitting out the last movie, Scream icon Neve Campbell was convinced to reprise the role of Sidney Prescott for the upcoming seventh instalment in the long-running slasher franchise - but her decision to return was not without some controversy.

“Sidney Prescott is coming back!” Campbell posted on Instagram when her return was made official. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Due to Melissa Barrera - who played new lead Sam Carpenter in the previous two films - getting fired over social media posts the studio deemed to be "anti-Semitic," a lot of fans turned against Campbell and felt that she should have shown solidarity with her former co-star and declined the studio's offer. Failing that, at least reach out for a conversation.

Barrera was asked about the situation in a recent interview, and while she declined to comment on Campbell, she did reveal that she would consider returning to finish Sam's story down the line.

“I’ve learned to never say never, but also a lot of things would have to happen for Sam to come back. For now, next page, next chapter, and then we’ll see what the future holds.”

“It’s definitely hard, because I was just in such a cloudy state of mind, but I was very fortunate,” the Abigail star told THR. “I had a lot of support from the people around me: my team and specifically my publicists — they just carried me.”

It seems Campbell still hasn't contacted Barrera.

“We haven’t really spoken,” Barrera said during a new interview with Decider. “I think everyone makes their choices, and what they think is best for them. I fully respect what people think that they need to do, to keep going in this life.”

"Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter," reads Scream VI's synopsis. "In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed"), and Courtney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving."

Related:

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/28/2024, 3:42 PM
Barrera subtlety trashing Neve.....smooth. that's just a b1tch move.
Oh, you might come back down the line?
Newsflash: nobody even remembers who you were in the last two films or cares if you return.

Sydney is what this franchise is all about. So, 'ta-ta' Barrera. Good luck in the future with other projects .... as pointless as they may end up being to your posts (I'm not saying I believe she should be cancelled; but Hollywood are a bunch a$$holes and they'll do that to her unnecessarily)
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 3:50 PM
@lazlodaytona - this post just comes off like you hate everyone lol.

"Hey screw you, barerra, but also screw you nebulous idea of Hollywood, even though a bunch of high profile actors came to the defense of the girl getting cancelled, who shouldn't be cancelled but I'm glad they are!"
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 3:56 PM
@lazlodaytona - she's also hardly cancelled. She had two movies since Scream 6 and three upcoming, including a pretty big role in the upcoming "Collaboration" Paul Bettany's Andy Warhol movie
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 10/28/2024, 4:01 PM
@SATW42 - People can be low-key blacklisted and still do films. Mo'Nique, Katherine Heigl, T.J Miller to name a few.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 4:10 PM
@DarthAlgar - funny you changed it to black listed instead of cancelled, because still getting work would kind of destroy the whole "cancelled" narrative
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/28/2024, 3:43 PM
I'm just going to say, completely void of political views, not in the mood today, why does Neve Campbell owe her anything? It's been awhile since I've seen Scream but, were they even in a scene together? And then Neve wasn't even in 6.

She has to reach out before going back to her own franchise?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/28/2024, 4:06 PM
@SATW42 - I think it'd just be a common courtesy... Especially under the circumstances. I certainly don't think Campbell owes her anything, but it is a bit surprising that she didn't reach out.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/28/2024, 3:57 PM

Screw her. Brainless little liberal Hollywood drone got fired. Boo hoo. No one will miss her in the Scream movies.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 10/28/2024, 4:03 PM
I still don't know who this broad is.
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/28/2024, 4:10 PM
Reach out for....?

