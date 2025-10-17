SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT: Santa Came To Slay In Bloody New Trailer For Remake Of Controversial '80s Slasher

A pair of gruesome new teasers for Silent Night, Deadly Night, an upcoming remake of the controversial '80s slasher movie of the same name, have been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 17, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Two new teasers for slasher remake Silent Night, Deadly Night have been released online (via Screen Rant), and they feature plenty of gruesome Christmas carnage.

Though it seems tame by today's standards (just look at Terrifier 3), the original 1984 movie was met with quite a bit of controversy due to its "killer Santa" promotional material and content, and was actually pulled from theaters a week after its release. It has since developed a cult following, spawning four sequels ("Garbage day!") and a loose 2012 remake.

This movie will feature a dynamic we don't see very often: A romantic relationship between the killer and the final girl.

"I wanted there to be a love story, but I wanted it to be a challenging one," director Mike P. Nelson told GamesRadar+ during NYCC. "You have two people dealing with inner demons, and what does that look like when they come head to head? That can either go really, really bad, or it can go really, really good, depending on how you look at it."

"It could have been, and I mean for me honestly, like the butting of heads, the Mortal Kombat between two crazy people is sort of the way to go," he went on. "But I thought there was more to it than that. And honestly, while I was writing it, I was sort of finding that. And the more and more that I wrote and realized that, Billy and Pam started to connect. I was like, I want them to win. I want there to be a win in this movie. There's so many horror movies now more than ever where it just feels like nobody gets a win. And I really wanted there to be a solid win with these two."

Check out the teasers below along with a new poster.

When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: “Have you been naughty?”

