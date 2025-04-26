SINNERS: Al Capone Prequel Next? Coogler & Jordan Weigh In As LeBron & Celebs Rave

SINNERS: Al Capone Prequel Next? Coogler & Jordan Weigh In As LeBron & Celebs Rave

With Sinners earning both critical acclaim and box office success, could Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for a prequel?

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 26, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

As Ryan Coogler’s Sinners storms the box office—shattering expectations and resonating deeply with audiences—the buzz around its franchise potential is reaching a fever pitch.

In a recent interview, Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were asked about the possibility of expanding the Sinners universe with a prequel.

Fans are especially intrigued by the idea of diving into the gritty, untold origins of Smoke and Stack, tracing their rise through Chicago’s criminal underworld under the watchful tutelage of the legendary Al Capone.

Jordan expressed a clear openness to the idea, stating, "I'm always up for it. Not saying he wouldn't (pointing to Coogler) but I'm just saying, I would be up for it." When pressed for further comment, Jordan deferred to the director, adding, "He calls the shots," with a nod towards Coogler.

Coogler’s response was thoughtful and lighthearted, as he playfully deflected the “shot-caller” title by calling out to his wife, Zinzi Coogler. For those who may not know, Zinzi is a seasoned film industry veteran, with nearly two decades of experience—not only as an ASL interpreter but also more recently as a respected producer in her own right.

It was Zinzi who secured academy award-winner Ruth E. Carter for the project.

Together, following their successes with Creed and Black Panther, the Cooglers co-founded their production company, Proximity Media, in 2018 alongside Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks.

Addressing the broader appeal for more stories within the Sinners universe, Coogler explained, "For me, my favorite movies, it feels like a world was happening before and a world is going to happen after. So, that's the best compliment someone can say." Jordan echoed this sentiment, adding, "That you care about the characters, and want to see what happens to them."

As the first undeniable cinematic hit of 2025, Sinners continues its remarkable box office run, defying conventional expectations and making final predictions a moving target.

While some industry analysts foresee a domestic finish exceeding $200 million, more optimistic projections suggest a worldwide closing total north of $270 million, highlighting the film's sustained momentum and potential for significant long-term success.

In other news, several celebrities have weighed in on the film, offering up praise for Coogler and Jordan's latest team-up while also questioning some of the coverage on the film.

About Sinners:
The night belongs to sinners. Only in theaters April 18.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, “Sinners” stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku , Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo. 

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. 

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his “Black Panther” franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.   

Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Set To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office This Weekend
Related:

Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Set To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office This Weekend
URBAN LEGEND Reboot In Development From Writer Shanrah Wakefield And UNTIL DAWN Producer Gary Dauberman
Recommended For You:

URBAN LEGEND Reboot In Development From Writer Shanrah Wakefield And UNTIL DAWN Producer Gary Dauberman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/26/2025, 2:13 PM
Seeing it again in IMAX tomorrow. Hands down the best film of the year, so far.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/26/2025, 2:21 PM
Let me guess all Capone will feature but Harlem will be the main focus
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/26/2025, 2:37 PM
@AllsNotGood - Al Capone was a VAMPIRE.. Read a book
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/26/2025, 2:46 PM
@AllsNotGood - The Harlem Globetrotters?
Blergh
Blergh - 4/26/2025, 3:04 PM
@Malatrova15 - Al Capone a vampire? Made me think of this scene
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/26/2025, 3:18 PM
@AllsNotGood - Chicago?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/26/2025, 2:23 PM
Watched it the other day. Good movie.
Madman
Madman - 4/26/2025, 2:33 PM
Saw it in 70mm—was worth the wait.
grif
grif - 4/26/2025, 2:36 PM
lebron should stfu and go count his money or something
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/26/2025, 2:53 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder