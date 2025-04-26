SINNERS: Al Capone Prequel Next? Coogler & Jordan Weigh In As LeBron & Celebs Rave

As Ryan Coogler’s Sinners storms the box office—shattering expectations and resonating deeply with audiences—the buzz around its franchise potential is reaching a fever pitch.

In a recent interview, Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were asked about the possibility of expanding the Sinners universe with a prequel.

Fans are especially intrigued by the idea of diving into the gritty, untold origins of Smoke and Stack, tracing their rise through Chicago’s criminal underworld under the watchful tutelage of the legendary Al Capone.

Jordan expressed a clear openness to the idea, stating, "I'm always up for it. Not saying he wouldn't (pointing to Coogler) but I'm just saying, I would be up for it." When pressed for further comment, Jordan deferred to the director, adding, "He calls the shots," with a nod towards Coogler.

Coogler’s response was thoughtful and lighthearted, as he playfully deflected the “shot-caller” title by calling out to his wife, Zinzi Coogler. For those who may not know, Zinzi is a seasoned film industry veteran, with nearly two decades of experience—not only as an ASL interpreter but also more recently as a respected producer in her own right.

It was Zinzi who secured academy award-winner Ruth E. Carter for the project.

Together, following their successes with Creed and Black Panther, the Cooglers co-founded their production company, Proximity Media, in 2018 alongside Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks.

Addressing the broader appeal for more stories within the Sinners universe, Coogler explained, "For me, my favorite movies, it feels like a world was happening before and a world is going to happen after. So, that's the best compliment someone can say." Jordan echoed this sentiment, adding, "That you care about the characters, and want to see what happens to them."

As the first undeniable cinematic hit of 2025, Sinners continues its remarkable box office run, defying conventional expectations and making final predictions a moving target.

While some industry analysts foresee a domestic finish exceeding $200 million, more optimistic projections suggest a worldwide closing total north of $270 million, highlighting the film's sustained momentum and potential for significant long-term success.

