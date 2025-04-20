BLADE: Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Just Verified A Key Rumor About The Marvel Film

The Blade MCU project has been trying to ice skate uphill for a number of years now!

Mahershala Ali was announced as the star of Blade all the way back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, the MCU project has suffered a number of reported setbacks, draining several directors and screenwriters in the project's quest to satisfy Ali and Marvel Studios executives.

Since 2019, there have been 4+ directors attached to the project and at least 5 different versions of the script.

However, one sticking piece has been the rumored setting of the film, which was said to take place in the 1920s, which was first rumored back in September 2022. And the latest rumor from January 2024 speculated that the film was still set in the '20s.

Now, 2x Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter has seemingly confirmed this key plot detail. The John Campea Show has talked with Carter about her work on Sinners, and in that interview, she revealed that she was ironically, already working on a period vampire film- Blade, when Ryan Coogler's camp came calling to discuss Sinners.

While this plot detail has been rumored for quite some time, this is the first instance where someone involved with the production has confirmed the rumor as true.

Now, with Blade changing creative teams so many times over the last few years, and the success of Sinners, it's anyone's guess as to whether the Blade film is still a period piece.

The last update from Ali on the project was a while back, but he seemed upbeat. "We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon," said the 2x Oscar-winner (Moonlight, Green Book).

"I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that. So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

Blade was most recently removed from Marvel's release slate and is reportedly on hold until the Multiverse Saga is concluded.

Yann Demange is still attached to direct, although there's a recent rumor that John Wick director Chad Stahelski has replaced Demange. That seems somewhat unlikely as Stahelski is currently spearheading a Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill.

Logan and Alien: Covenant scribe Michael Green was the most recent screenwriter attached to the project.