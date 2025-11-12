Surprisingly Creepy Set Video From RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Unleashes A Violent Zombie Horde

Surprisingly Creepy Set Video From RESIDENT EVIL Reboot Unleashes A Violent Zombie Horde

An unexpectedly terrifying BTS footage from Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot shows a horde of zombies wreaking havoc in Raccoon City.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 12, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Resident Evil is coming back to theaters soon. The zombie-centric video game series is no stranger to the big screen. It received its first theatrical adaptation in 2002 with Resident Evil, which spawned a relatively successful franchise. The IP was then rebooted with 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Despite being a somewhat faithful adaptation of its source material—merging the two first Resident Evil chapters into one story—the film was ultimately a financial and critical disappointment. 

The property is now being handled by Zach Cregger. The director, known for critically acclaimed horror films like Barbarian and Weapons, has crafted an original plot for the project. However, the story will still take audiences to Raccoon City, one of the games' most recognizable locations. Now, we have an idea of what the zombie universe will look like under Cregger's creative eye.

On TikTok, user languagegames posted a BTS video, reportedly from the film's set in Prague, showing a terrifying horde of zombies chasing an individual in Raccoon City:

@languagegames Resident Evil is literally filming on my block again… figured I’d soundtrack it with my own song 🎶💀 Prague is wild #R#ResidentEvilP#PragueF#FilmingInPragueJ#JustPragueThingsI#IRLResidentEvilB#BehindTheScenesI#IndieArtistOriginalSound@Resident Evil @Sony Pictures ♬ Surf Lodge - Language Games

Set videos don't usually do justice to what will be shown on screen. This is particularly true for horror films, as BTS footage takes away from the controlled somber ambience that makes a scene scary. Despite the limitations of a behind-the-scenes look, though, this video perfectly captures the overwhelming feeling of witnessing zombies on the hunt.

Given how intimidating they seem just in this video, it's exciting to imagine the horrors that the film has in store for audiences. Such a prospect is even more enticing due to Cregger's horror sensibilities. 

Aside from the BTS video, The Prague Reporter also shared several pictures from the set, which offer a close look at the film's snowy Raccoon City.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Zach Cregger revealed that, though his project tells an original story, it still lives within the terrifying confines of the Resident Evil universe: "It's an entirely original story. When you watch it, you'll be like, 'This is very Zach.' It's just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world. I don't think fans of the games are gonna be bummed."

The director also emphasized the fact that he is sticking close to the games during an interview with Double Toasted (at around the 25:00 mark):

"All I can say is that it is true to the experience of the games. It takes place in the world of the games, but most importantly, the journey you'll have as a viewer of watching this movie is going to be similar to the journey you have as a player when you play these games. And what that means is it follows one protagonist from point A to point B as they just descend deeper and deeper and deeper into hell."

Furthermore, speaking to Inverse, Cregger stated that, though he's staying true to the franchise's lore, he isn't adapting the stories of the main characters in the games, as those have already been explored:

"Let me say this: This is not breaking the rules of the games. I am the biggest worshiper of the games, so I’m telling a story that is a love letter to the games and follows the rules of the games. [...] It is obedient to the lore of the games, it's just a different story. I'm not going to tell Leon's story, because Leon's story is told in the games. [Fans] already have that."

Resident Evil stars Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Weapons), Paul Walter Houser (I, TonyaThe Fantastic Four: First Steps), Zach Cherry (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country). 

Resident Evil is scheduled for release on September 18, 2026. 

What did you think about this Resident Evil set video? Are you excited about the film? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

BETTY BOOP: New Horror Take On The Classic Animated Character On The Way; First Look Revealed
Related:

BETTY BOOP: New Horror Take On The Classic Animated Character On The Way; First Look Revealed
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode 3 Reveals Pennywise's Connection To [SPOILER] As Hunt For The Entity Continues
Recommended For You:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Episode 3 Reveals Pennywise's Connection To [SPOILER] As Hunt For The Entity Continues

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
rebeccahvoll
rebeccahvoll - 11/12/2025, 3:13 PM
Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs 8500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k ʙᴜᴄᴋs for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out.

Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... https://come.ac/Paycash1
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/12/2025, 3:14 PM
@rebeccahvoll - not these again lmao
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/12/2025, 3:14 PM
Ah, the resident evil franchise.

User Comment Image

Looks like it has potential, but at this point why did it take so long to get to this point. You know, looking like a RE movie in the first place?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/12/2025, 3:15 PM
The perfect director for a fresh take on this franchise
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/12/2025, 3:17 PM
Running zombies are scarier than walking zombies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 3:25 PM
That’s pretty cool…

I wonder if the woman shooting at the end was Kali Reis’s character or someone else.

Anyway , I liked Weapons so I’m looking forward to seeing Cregger’s take on RE…

I honestly don’t mind him telling an original story with new characters set in the world of the games since his approach sounds cool imo!!.

User Comment Image
maximilianehod
maximilianehod - 11/12/2025, 3:42 PM
ꜱᴜᴘᴇʀ-ꜰᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴇʏ-ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴊᴏʙ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ꜰʟᴏᴏᴅꜱ ʏᴏᴜʀ ʙᴀɴᴋ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴄᴀꜱʜ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ. ʙʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ 2 ʜᴏᴜʀꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀʏ ᴀꜰᴛᴇʀ ᴄᴏʟʟᴇɢᴇ, ɪ ᴍᴀᴅᴇ $17,529 ʟᴀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ. ɪ ʜᴀᴅ ᴢᴇʀᴏ ᴇxᴘᴇʀɪᴇɴᴄᴇ ᴡʜᴇɴ ɪ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛᴇᴅ, ᴀɴᴅ ɪɴ ᴍʏ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ, ɪ ᴇᴀꜱɪʟʏ ᴇᴀʀɴᴇᴅ $11,854. ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴊᴏʙ ɪꜱ ɪɴᴄʀᴇᴅɪʙʟʏ ᴇᴀꜱʏ ᴛᴏ ᴅᴏ, ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇɢᴜʟᴀʀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ ɪꜱ ꜰᴀɴᴛᴀꜱᴛɪᴄ. ᴡᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴊᴏɪɴ ʀɪɢʜᴛ ɴᴏᴡ? ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ᴠɪꜱɪᴛ ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴡᴇʙᴘᴀɢᴇ ꜰᴏʀ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ɪɴꜰᴏ...

ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴅᴇᴛᴀɪʟꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ᴜꜱ ——-➤ https://come.ac/EarnApp1-smart
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/12/2025, 3:58 PM
What the F UCK, they run? Dammit, can they ever get this franchise right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/12/2025, 4:07 PM
@IronMan616 - There's been runners since the 4th/5th game, if they're infected with Las Plagas, It's true to the later games. The 4th RE film had them run too.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder