TERRIFIER 3 Star Lauren LaVera Shares Graphic New Behind-The-Scenes Photos - NSFW

Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera has taken to Instagram to share some pretty gruesome new behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the recent horror threequel.

LaVera reprised her Terrifier 2 role as Sienna Shaw, and while she did manage to survive Art the Clown and Victoria's murderous rampage (just about), she was put through a nightmarish ordeal that left her on the brink of death.

Sienna's experience is far from over, however, as it looks like she's going to have to go to Hell (literally) to save her niece in the upcoming Terrifier 4.

This BTS material spotlights some of the horrific things that were inflicted on Sienna and her friends, and while it's a lot easier to handle when you see the actors having fun while filming these scenes, we'd still advise caution as these shots include some genuinely disturbing imagery while also highlighting the movie's impressive practical VFX.

Terrifier 3 recently passed $50 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing unrated movie of all time, proving that controversy really does create cash. The sequence that's come in for the most backlash shows the aftermath of a child (maybe 9 or 10) being hacked to pieces by Art the Clown.

"Mark my words," Leone said of the scene in question during a recent interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."