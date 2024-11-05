TERRIFIER 3 Star Lauren LaVera Shares Graphic New Behind-The-Scenes Photos - NSFW

TERRIFIER 3 Star Lauren LaVera Shares Graphic New Behind-The-Scenes Photos - NSFW

Lauren LaVera, who returned as Sienna Shaw in Terrifier 3, has shared some gruesome new behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the recent horror threequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Terrifier 3 star Lauren LaVera has taken to Instagram to share some pretty gruesome new behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the recent horror threequel.

LaVera reprised her Terrifier 2 role as Sienna Shaw, and while she did manage to survive Art the Clown and Victoria's murderous rampage (just about), she was put through a nightmarish ordeal that left her on the brink of death.

Sienna's experience is far from over, however, as it looks like she's going to have to go to Hell (literally) to save her niece in the upcoming Terrifier 4.

This BTS material spotlights some of the horrific things that were inflicted on Sienna and her friends, and while it's a lot easier to handle when you see the actors having fun while filming these scenes, we'd still advise caution as these shots include some genuinely disturbing imagery while also highlighting the movie's impressive practical VFX.

Terrifier 3 recently passed $50 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing unrated movie of all time, proving that controversy really does create cash. The sequence that's come in for the most backlash shows the aftermath of a child (maybe 9 or 10) being hacked to pieces by Art the Clown.

"Mark my words," Leone said of the scene in question during a recent interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

George A. Romero's TWILIGHT OF THE DEAD Casts RESIDENT EVIL Star Milla Jovovich
Related:

George A. Romero's TWILIGHT OF THE DEAD Casts RESIDENT EVIL Star Milla Jovovich
New THE FLY Movie Set In The Same Universe As David Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Horror Classic In The Works
Recommended For You:

New THE FLY Movie Set In The Same Universe As David Cronenberg's Sci-Fi Horror Classic In The Works

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/5/2024, 6:14 AM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/5/2024, 6:57 AM
I’d say cast Lauren LaVera as the DCU’s Wonder Woman, but she’ll be 40 by the time they get around to that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder