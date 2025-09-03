THE CONJURING: LAST RITES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Horror Franchise's Farewell Hit

The reviews are in for The Conjuring: Last Rites, and we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the final instalment in the long-running horror franchise. See how it compares to previous chapters here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth entry in the $2+ billion Conjuring franchise, and it sees director Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) step behind the camera to helm this send-off for the long-running series. 

The movie promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in the Conjuring "cinematic universe," based on—supposedly—real events. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in what's described as a "powerful and spine-chilling addition" to the franchise. 

As we reported on FearHQ.com, the first wave of reviews for The Conjuring: Last Rites has been conjured up. While the movie initially arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with a dreaded green splat, it currently sits at a "Fresh" 63% based on 35 reviews. 

It's a solid score, and one that means it's far from the lowest-rated instalment of the long-running horror franchise. Here's how each of those compares, according to the review aggregator:

10. The Nun (24%)
9. The Curse of La Llorona (26%)
8. Annabelle (28%)
7. The Nun II (51%)
6. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (56%)
5. The Conjuring Last Rites (63%)
4. Annabelle Comes Home (64%)
3. Annabelle: Creation (70%)
2. The Conjuring 2 (80%)
1. The Conjuring (86%)

"Last Rites is suitably nightmarish where it counts, bringing memorable chills that linger and spilling more blood than usual in a Conjuring film," writes Bloody Disgusting. "But it’s more affecting for the way it wears its heart on its sleeves."

Digital Spy counters with, "Back on haunted house territory, the final outing proves to be a largely scare-free and tired recreation of the previous movies." Forbes, however, was full of praise. "This could be the best-looking 'The Conjuring' film since the very first one, and the Devil really is in the details," the site notes. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Farmiga and Wilson haven’t lost their appeal, and with their relaxed chemistry they make for engaging company. But it all feels old hat by now, with returning director Michael Chaves failing to bring much freshness or vitality to the proceedings."

For fans of this franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites sounds like a must-watch. It probably won't be essential viewing beyond that, and is unlikely to challenge the likes of Sinners and Weapons as a contender for this year's best horror movie. 

Farmiga and Wilson star in The Conjuring: Last Rites alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy, who portray Ed and Lorraine's daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, as well as Steve Coulter returning as Father Gordon, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton, and Shannon Kook. 

The Conjuring: Last Rites arrives in theaters on September 5.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/3/2025, 5:06 PM
Is it better than the last one? Fall off was crazy. 1 and 2 were peak!
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/3/2025, 5:07 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/3/2025, 5:09 PM
This film will bomb hard
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/3/2025, 5:10 PM
I hope it stays at 66% just because it's fitting for a devil movie.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/3/2025, 5:12 PM
Ed Warren was a real-life, first-class creep.

Google 'The Warrens, Judith Penney' for the story that strangely enough never made it into any of the movie entries. 🤨

