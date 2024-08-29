THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Julia Garner Experiences Satanic Panic In First Trailer For APARTMENT 7A

Before Mia Farrow gave birth to Rosemary's Baby in Roman Polanski's '60s horror classic, the Devil chose another young woman to be the mother of the antichrist.

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for Apartment 7A, which is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 27. Directed by Natalie Erika James from a script by Skylar James and Christian White, the movie adapts elements from the same novel the 1968 original is based on.

Julia Garner (Ozark) stars as a dancer named Terry Gionoffrio (who we met in Rosemary's Baby as a recovering drug addict played by Victoria Vetri) who moves into the infamous Bramford building and finds herself falling under the influence of some very sinister neighbours. Terry has big ambitions, and the Bramford residents are willing to make her an offer she can't - but really should - refuse in return for stardom.

Though her character's name is not mentioned in the cast list, it's assumed that Dianne Wiest is playing Minnie Castevet (Ruth Gordon in the first movie).

Garner is set to make her MCU debut as the Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next year.

It's difficult to get a read on this one, which does call to mind another recent satanic horror prequel, The First Omen. The trailer does feature some pretty creepy and unsettling imagery, though, and the movie boasts a strong cast.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know if you plan on watching Apartment 7A in the comments section.

"An ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner) dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but, after suffering a devastating injury, an older, wealthy couple (Dianne Wiest) welcomes her into their home in the luxury apartment building the Bramford. When fellow resident and influential Broadway producer (Jim Sturgess) offers her another chance at fame, it seems that all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself."

The supporting cast includes Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe), Kevin McNally (the Pirates of the Caribbean film series), Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love), Andrew Buchan (All the Money in the World), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wonka).

Apartment 7A is a Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night production from producers John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Vicki Dee Rock and Alexa Ginsburg serve as executive producers.