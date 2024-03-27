THE FIRST OMEN Gets Surprisingly Positive First Reactions And '70s Horror-Style Retro Trailer

The first social media reactions to horror prequel, The First Omen, are in, and they're surprisingly positive. We also have a new '70s-style trailer...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 27, 2024 02:03 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

Considering legacy sequels/prequels/reboots/revivals of classic horror franchises so rarely deliver, it's probably fair to say that expectations for The First Omen weren't particularly high.

An unnerving teaser did grab some attention, however, and early word from advance screenings indicated that horror fans weren't in store for another The Exorcist: Believer.

Now, the first social media reactions to director Arkasha Stevenson's debut feature are in, and they're almost universally positive.

The movie has been praised as genuinely creepy, with some surprisingly gruesome and disturbing moments. Servant star Nell Tiger Free is also singled out for her "tremendous" lead performance.

Have a look at some of the reactions below, along with a new poster and '70s-style trailer.

"When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

The original movie, which still retains its power to chill, told the story of an American ambassador (Gregory Peck) and his wife (Lee Remick), who slowly come to the realization that their adopted child, Damien, is the son of Satan ("his mother was a jackal!"). The movie spawned a pair of inferior sequels and a 2006 remake which, while technically well-made, completely failed to recapture the dread of the '70s film.

The First Omen is set to arrive in theaters on April 5. Do you plan on checking it out? Drop us a comment down below.

FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN - Netflix's Spin-Off Movie Sets Cast And Director
WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 Claws Up A Surprisingly Fresh Score On Rotten Tomatoes
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/27/2024, 2:05 PM
I remember seeing positive reviews for The Exorcist reboot, I'm not falling for it. Also horror fans are the most lenient fans in all of Fandom
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2024, 2:13 PM
I hear there's a really HAWT birthing scene.
Huskers
Huskers - 3/27/2024, 2:27 PM
Don’t know if the film is any good, but that 70’s style trailer is awesome!

View Recorder