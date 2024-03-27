THE FIRST OMEN Gets Surprisingly Positive First Reactions And '70s Horror-Style Retro Trailer

Considering legacy sequels/prequels/reboots/revivals of classic horror franchises so rarely deliver, it's probably fair to say that expectations for The First Omen weren't particularly high.

An unnerving teaser did grab some attention, however, and early word from advance screenings indicated that horror fans weren't in store for another The Exorcist: Believer.

Now, the first social media reactions to director Arkasha Stevenson's debut feature are in, and they're almost universally positive.

The movie has been praised as genuinely creepy, with some surprisingly gruesome and disturbing moments. Servant star Nell Tiger Free is also singled out for her "tremendous" lead performance.

Have a look at some of the reactions below, along with a new poster and '70s-style trailer.

THE FIRST OMEN stunned me. An incredibly thoughtful and shattering look at sexual assault in the Catholic Church while also providing the tension of the original film. This is the religious horror I’ve been waiting for. Exquisitely repulsive.



Also 10/10 Possession homage. pic.twitter.com/wYWf0s2dxc — Mary Beth McAndrews (@mbmcandrews) March 27, 2024 WELL. THE FIRST OMEN is the real deal. Terrifying, a tremendous performance by Nell Tiger Free, and some of the best horror cinematography I’ve seen in a long time. Many scenes and choices were truly inspired. Absolutely dug it. #TheFirstOmen https://t.co/pqQlULv9C6 — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 27, 2024 The First Omen: Holy Hell. I'd expect a horror this unrepentantly ghoulish from a small studio, not 20th Century. Graphic, grisly, and with a protracted homage to Possession. pic.twitter.com/BYnZBiYR5F — Richard Whittaker (@YorkshireTX) March 27, 2024 The 1976 version of The Omen had some chilling & controversial scenes, and #TheFirstOmen raises the bar. The film is a worthy prequel to the original. The First Omen is creepy, eerie, and unsettling. There’s one scene in particular that is bound to have people talking. pic.twitter.com/d2dwNZ0oSn — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) March 27, 2024 The entire cast is wholly committed here, but Nell Tiger Free commands the screen. The physicality she taps into in THE FIRST OMEN is visceral. What is most damning - for better or worse - is how timely and timeless the overarching motivation is here for the horror. #TheFirstOmen pic.twitter.com/3YrXVQzdx0 — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) March 27, 2024 The First Omen is pretty solid. Gory, intense, a nice little mystery in there too. It also weaves its way into the original in ways both expected and not. It’s a little uneven and predictable but when it hits, it hits hard. Not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach. pic.twitter.com/mPkhGs7TkR — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 27, 2024

"When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter). The producers are David S. Goyer (Hellraiser) and Keith Levine (The Night House) and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown (Rosaline), and Gracie Wheelan.

The original movie, which still retains its power to chill, told the story of an American ambassador (Gregory Peck) and his wife (Lee Remick), who slowly come to the realization that their adopted child, Damien, is the son of Satan ("his mother was a jackal!"). The movie spawned a pair of inferior sequels and a 2006 remake which, while technically well-made, completely failed to recapture the dread of the '70s film.

The First Omen is set to arrive in theaters on April 5. Do you plan on checking it out? Drop us a comment down below.