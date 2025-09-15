THE HOUSEMAID Character Posters Pit Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Against Each Other In Intense Thriller

THE HOUSEMAID Character Posters Pit Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried Against Each Other In Intense Thriller

A first look at Paul Feig's big screen adaptation of The Housemaid has been released with a motion poster, four character posters, and some stills. See Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried clash here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2025 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Based on the hit 2022 novel by Freida McFadden, The Housemaid is a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine. The movie also boasts an impressive cast, led by Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone.

With a trailer expected to arrive imminently, Lionsgate has released a new motion poster and four character posters for The Housemaid (via FearHQ.com) ahead of its release in theaters on December 19.

The movie sees Sweeney play Millie, a woman trying to escape her past and restart her life. Millie lands a job as a live-in housemaid for the seemingly perfect, wealthy Winchesters, Nina and Andrew, played by Seyfried and Sklenar. However, things take a dark turn in a "seductive game of secrets, scandal and power."

PEOPLE recently shared some first-look stills from the movie, which you can also check out below. Speaking to the site, Feig said Sweeney and Seyfried's chemistry is "simply through the roof," adding, "They are both such powerful talents and work so well off each other that you very quickly get sucked into their onscreen world."

According to the Ghostbusters helmer, Millie is "someone we invest in immediately as she walks into what to her is a very foreign world of wealth and high expectations," whereas Nina is "a portrait of unpredictability and extremes. It’s thrilling to see their interplay as the Millie-Nina relationship changes over the course of the film."

"They are both up for anything, and we had so much fun playing with all the twists and turns that the story takes these characters through," he continued. "They both slipped into these challenging roles effortlessly and took full ownership of them. We couldn’t have had a better time together making this movie."

The Housemaid is expected to be one of December's biggest hits, even with Avatar: Fire and Ash as competition. McFadden's books are immensely popular, and Feig finished by selling this movie as "shocking, delicious and fun," noting, "The Housemaid is pure entertainment – a sexy and surprising rollercoaster ride of a movie that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats."

"This movie is the kind of insane fun that you’ll want to watch over and over this holiday season. So bring your friends and wear your pearls because you’ll definitely be clutching them!" he added.

The Housemaid has a ton of potential and should usher in a new wave of big screen adaptations of McFadden's work. Never Lie and The Tenant are already in the works, while Dear Debbie looks set to be a TV series. The author has written over 20 novels, so that barely scratches the surface.

Check out this first look at The Housemaid in the Instagram posts below. 

THE LONG WALK Spoilers: Find Out How Francis Lawrence's Adaptation Alters The Ending Of Stephen King's Book
Related:

THE LONG WALK Spoilers: Find Out How Francis Lawrence's Adaptation Alters The Ending Of Stephen King's Book
COYOTES Eat The Rich In First Red Band Trailer For New Horror Comedy Starring Kate Bosworth & Justin Long
Recommended For You:

COYOTES "Eat The Rich" In First Red Band Trailer For New Horror Comedy Starring Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/15/2025, 6:08 PM
Looks interesting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/15/2025, 6:23 PM
Look , I’m not one to usually be like ” what is this movie doing on this site” but I feel like this applies to that question…

Is this just here because it stars Sydney Sweeney who has been in a cbm and is still a favorite to be in more or has a Batman hopeful in it in Brandon Sklenar (maybe both)?.

If you want to promote more movies like this then hope it happens in the future or atleast had happen before like A Simple Favor & such…

Anyway as someone who quite liked A Simple Favor (haven’t seen the sequel) , I am intrigued by this since it seems to be in that vein.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/15/2025, 6:30 PM
Hot Blond vs. Hot Blond. I'm in.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder