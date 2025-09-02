THE LONG WALK's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Latest Stephen King Adaptation Hit

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The Long Walk has, no pun intended, been a long time coming. Filmmakers like George A. Romero and Frank Darabont have previously taken a crack at the material, but Lawrence is the first to get it over the finish line.

The first reviews for the movie have now been counted, but can it avoid being another disappointing King adaptation, similar to recent bombs like The Dark Tower, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and Firestarter? Well, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score certainly suggests so.

25 verdicts have been counted as we write this, and The Long Walk sits at an impressive 92%. There are only a couple of negative reviews, one of which comes from Neil Pond of Neil's Entertainment Picks. He writes, "It wants to lead viewers into a socially relevant cautionary tale. Too bad it takes such a nasty, depressing road-trip slog to get there."

Other reviews praise the "incredible performances," hailing it as "one of the great Stephen King adaptations" that "easily [stands] shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best entries in the author's cinematic canon."

GamesRadar+, meanwhile, states, "[The Long Walk] is one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made -- joining the ranks of The Green Mile, Misery, and Stand By Me."

King has authored a long list of classic books. However, outside of a few exceptions, most have been poorly handled during the transition from page to screen. It's great to see The Long Walk join the ranks of those that have been successes (IT and The Shining, for example), and we now wait to see whether these reviews will lead to strong ticket sales.

The Long Walk's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill.

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12.