THE LONG WALK's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Latest Stephen King Adaptation Hit

THE LONG WALK's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Latest Stephen King Adaptation Hit

The review embargo has lifted for Francis Lawrence's (The Hunger Games) The Long Walk, and this looks set to be one of the rare Stephen King adaptations that's actually as good as the book it's based on.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films, comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

The Long Walk has, no pun intended, been a long time coming. Filmmakers like George A. Romero and Frank Darabont have previously taken a crack at the material, but Lawrence is the first to get it over the finish line. 

The first reviews for the movie have now been counted, but can it avoid being another disappointing King adaptation, similar to recent bombs like The Dark Tower, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and Firestarter? Well, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score certainly suggests so. 

25 verdicts have been counted as we write this, and The Long Walk sits at an impressive 92%. There are only a couple of negative reviews, one of which comes from Neil Pond of Neil's Entertainment Picks. He writes, "It wants to lead viewers into a socially relevant cautionary tale. Too bad it takes such a nasty, depressing road-trip slog to get there."

Other reviews praise the "incredible performances," hailing it as "one of the great Stephen King adaptations" that "easily [stands] shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best entries in the author's cinematic canon."

GamesRadar+, meanwhile, states, "[The Long Walk] is one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made -- joining the ranks of The Green Mile, Misery, and Stand By Me."

King has authored a long list of classic books. However, outside of a few exceptions, most have been poorly handled during the transition from page to screen. It's great to see The Long Walk join the ranks of those that have been successes (IT and The Shining, for example), and we now wait to see whether these reviews will lead to strong ticket sales. 

The Long Walk's cast features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. 

Lawrence directs The Long Walk from a screenplay by JT Mollner (Strange Darling), while Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy produce.

The Long Walk arrives in theaters on September 12. 

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE First Official Look Revealed Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
Related:

28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE First Official Look Revealed Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer
Art The Clown's Origin Will Be Revealed In TERRIFIER 4 Confirms Director...But There's A Catch
Recommended For You:

Art The Clown's Origin Will Be Revealed In TERRIFIER 4 Confirms Director...But There's A Catch

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/2/2025, 4:07 PM
Read the book when I was incarcerated!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 4:22 PM
Blocking those for having a different opinion than you means you can't defend your opinions.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/2/2025, 4:38 PM
@WalletsClosed - Thanks for letting us all know.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/2/2025, 4:40 PM
@WalletsClosed - Seek Help with your

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/2/2025, 4:45 PM
@WalletsClosed - Marvel Studios

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 4:47 PM
@AllsGood - Thoughts on the 6 MCU flops this year?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/2/2025, 4:54 PM
@WalletsClosed - Hasn't Even Slown Marvel Studios Down already moved on to 2026, 2027 and beyond.

User Comment Image
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 9/2/2025, 4:29 PM
Looks like the opposite of a feel good movie. Everyone dies a slow painful death? Pass.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/2/2025, 4:42 PM
I could see the director doing something good here. Comparing it to Misery and the Green Mile is pretty lofty. I can't see that happening in 2025.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/2/2025, 4:47 PM
Now

92%

Tomatometer
25 Reviews
mountainman
mountainman - 9/2/2025, 4:51 PM
Great book and this looks to be a rare good King adaptation.

Maybe they will finally be able to properly adapt The Dark Tower.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder