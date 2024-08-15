THE SUBSTANCE: Demi Moore And Margaret Qualley Fight For Control Of The Same Body In Bloody New Trailer

Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror satire, The Substance, screened at the Cannes Film Festival back in May to highly positive - and more than a little shocked - first reactions (see below), and following a couple of brief teasers, the full trailer has finally been released online.

The film focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star, sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

Specific plot details had been under wraps, but this trailer would appear to confirm recent reports about the movie's sci-fi twist.

It seems Moore's character, Elizabeth Sparkle, makes use of a secret cloning procedure and the titular substance known as Activator to produce a younger, more perfect version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

Based on what we see here, they both agree to share the limelight as completely different people - but there do appear to be some rules that need to be followed!

The Substance reportedly features some pretty extreme gore, but the scene that's sparked the most discussion is a brutal fight between Moore and Qualley's characters - complete with graphic, full-frontal nudity.

“I had someone who was a great partner,” said Moore of her co-star in a recent interview. “We were obviously quite close at some moments… and naked. But there was also a levity [in shooting those scenes].”

Moore also noted that the film “pushed me out of the comfort zone,” but she felt that the nudity “was necessary to tell this story” and that Fargeat approached the scenes “with a lot of sensitivity, establishing a common ground of mutual trust.”

Check out the wild new trailer for The Substance below, along with the reviews and reactions.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

The Substance is set for release on September 20.