THE SUBSTANCE: Demi Moore And Margaret Qualley Fight For Control Of The Same Body In Bloody New Trailer

THE SUBSTANCE: Demi Moore And Margaret Qualley Fight For Control Of The Same Body In Bloody New Trailer

The new trailer for The Substance is now online, and this bloody footage finds Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley battling it out for control of the same body...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s new body horror satire, The Substance, screened at the Cannes Film Festival back in May to highly positive - and more than a little shocked - first reactions (see below), and following a couple of brief teasers, the full trailer has finally been released online.

The film focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star, sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

Specific plot details had been under wraps, but this trailer would appear to confirm recent reports about the movie's sci-fi twist. 

It seems Moore's character, Elizabeth Sparkle, makes use of a secret cloning procedure and the titular substance known as Activator to produce a younger, more perfect version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

Based on what we see here, they both agree to share the limelight as completely different people - but there do appear to be some rules that need to be followed!

The Substance reportedly features some pretty extreme gore, but the scene that's sparked the most discussion is a brutal fight between Moore and Qualley's characters - complete with graphic, full-frontal nudity.

“I had someone who was a great partner,” said Moore of her co-star in a recent interview. “We were obviously quite close at some moments… and naked. But there was also a levity [in shooting those scenes].”

Moore also noted that the film “pushed me out of the comfort zone,” but she felt that the nudity “was necessary to tell this story” and that Fargeat approached the scenes “with a lot of sensitivity, establishing a common ground of mutual trust.”

Check out the wild new trailer for The Substance below, along with the reviews and reactions.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

The Substance is set for release on September 20.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Ghost With The Most Serenades Lydia In New Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale
Related:

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE: The Ghost With The Most Serenades Lydia In New Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY - Pennywise's Sinister Influence Is Felt In Unsettling First Footage
Recommended For You:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY - Pennywise's Sinister Influence Is Felt In Unsettling First Footage
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/15/2024, 1:34 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/15/2024, 1:34 PM
I'm very excited for this movie.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/15/2024, 1:45 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Can you give me the comic book reference?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/15/2024, 2:03 PM
@KennKathleen - I get it, not a comic book movie, but that’s not going to prevent me from seeing this.

Also, not a bad idea to make it into a comic book. Then everyone will be happy.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/15/2024, 2:25 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I've heard it's great. Fingers crossed.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/15/2024, 2:37 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - lol, I can dig it.
Jarvisjackrabbit
Jarvisjackrabbit - 8/15/2024, 1:57 PM
I don’t even know what “body horror” is as a genre, let alone body horror satire.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/15/2024, 2:02 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit - #cronenberg
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/15/2024, 2:34 PM
@Jarvisjackrabbit -
JayLemle
JayLemle - 8/15/2024, 2:32 PM
Since the trump monkeys call white women "DEI hires" now, I have a question for the butthurt CBM.com message board people... Are you FINALLY happy that two white wom... err... DEI hires... finally get a spotlight in something? Because some of you tools were sure going off in the Ironheart thread, LOL.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/15/2024, 2:36 PM
@JayLemle - It's a feminist movie critiquing the effect of the male gaze on beauty standards in Western culture so, yeah, no, they're still going to hate it.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 8/15/2024, 2:55 PM
@JayLemle - Were you huffing glue while you wrote that comment. It makes absolutely zero sense.

User Comment Image
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/15/2024, 2:33 PM
Hell yes, I'm all in on this one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder