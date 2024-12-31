UNDERWORLD Star Kate Beckinsale Recalls Horrific On-Set Experiences: "I Was Called A C*nt And A B*tch"

UNDERWORLD Star Kate Beckinsale Recalls Horrific On-Set Experiences: &quot;I Was Called A C*nt And A B*tch&quot;

Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing) has shared some of the pretty shocking experiences she's had with co-stars and crew members on various sets over the years...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 31, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

In a show of solidarity with Deadpool and Wolverine actress Blake Lively, who recently filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, Kate Beckinsale has shared an Instagram post recalling some of her own toxic and abusive experiences.

Beckinsale - who is best-known for playing the lead role of Selene in the Underworld franchise - recounted some pretty shocking incidents involving co-stars and crew members.

Among other things, the actress says she was referred to as "that c*nt" on one set after complaining about a drunk co-star who repeatedly forgot his lines; was "felt-up" by a crew member on another project, and was deliberately hurt while shooting a stunt scene.

Though she doesn't mention the names of anyone involved or the specific projects she was working on at the time, speculation is already in full flow online.

In addition to the five Underworld movies, Beckinsale has appeared in the likes of Pearl Harbor, Van Helsing, Whiteout, The Aviator, and recent Prime Video action thriller Canary Black.

You can read through Beckinsale's post in full below.

"Everyone in EVERY industry should be taken seriously and not punished when something egregious happens to them at work -and the difference, I suppose ,in our industry is that it becomes something that is played out in the public sphere, and that can be very, very hard to take, and because it is so public and so globally public , and very quickly becomes clickbait, it can also destroy someone’s livelihood, mental health and reputation and that can be very difficult to recover from.

I’m not trying to say “wah poor actresses we all have it so difficult”- but I think this is a problem that affects every industry, it’s just that it’s a little bit more visible in ours - and I don’t want our younger generation of actresses to be facing all the same things as we all do and did, but they have it even worse because of social media and how that can be weaponised to a literally nuclear level, designed to eviscerate. And it is very, very, very easy to foment hatred against actresses, as was seen in the transcripts of conversations full of repulsively between the publicists and crisis team involved in this case .

Complaining about abuse should not beget more abuse, particularly at work where there should be inviolable safeguarding in place, and it should not be expected of women who have been harmed, insulted, hurt, shamed or in any other way abused (mostly with at least 100 witnesses) to have to be ‘one of the boys’ and take it on the chin or face retribution for having been abused in the first place. I don’t want anybody, male or female who has a legitimate complaint to then have that weaponised against them in any industry, anywhere, and I mention this in association with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni because our industry makes things more visible due to the press and the public getting deliberately involved and led towards an opinion they don’t realise is deliberate. There are far too many casualties of this, many of whom I know personally, and it really falls to both men and women in our industry to be part of stamping this out for good."

NOSFERATU Scares Up $40M For Director Robert Eggers' Biggest Ever Domestic Box Office Opening
Related:

NOSFERATU Scares Up $40M For Director Robert Eggers' Biggest Ever Domestic Box Office Opening
NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers And Bill Skarsgård Explain Controversial Changes To Count Orlok - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU Director Robert Eggers And Bill Skarsgård Explain Controversial Changes To Count Orlok - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/31/2024, 8:40 AM
get her in another UNDERWORLD film, set it a few hundred years later in the future and have her forming her own covenant and slowly turning into something like viktor with how he ruled over the years. No big cgi werewolfs this time.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/31/2024, 9:08 AM
@harryba11zack - Her face looks worse than that CGI now
Vigor
Vigor - 12/31/2024, 9:11 AM
@harryba11zack - what. No sexist remarks? You must only put the mask on when it's about a disney movie
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/31/2024, 9:22 AM
@Vigor - At least your virtue signalling is still there.
dracula
dracula - 12/31/2024, 9:24 AM
@harryba11zack - after how bad the last 2 were
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/31/2024, 9:24 AM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
when have I ever said anything sexually sexy about good characters?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/31/2024, 9:29 AM
@dracula - hire better writers and directors. There are still some interesting directions the underworld films could go.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/31/2024, 9:33 AM
@dracula - Last 2 blew but I'd still want them to continue, ignore Michael's Death which was the biggest mistake this franchise took. Have Selene become a ruthless leader like Viktor, Have Eve go batshit and create her own race of hybrids that go after humans, Vampire and Lycans and have Selene hesitant to put her down as a mirror to Alexander with the Marcus / William thing when he said could you kill your own sons? Michael can be the middle man who still sympathises for the humans and lycans.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 12/31/2024, 8:56 AM
Her first example has to be from Pearl Harbor.
A co-star with a drink problem? Could totally have been Affleck at that point.
The director who called her a cnut? Sounds like a Michael Bay kind of move.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/31/2024, 9:02 AM
@NodrickStripson - She doesn't say it was a director who said it. Could be Affleck all around.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 12/31/2024, 9:18 AM
@NodrickStripson - I'm going to say you're right on both calls.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/31/2024, 9:02 AM
"In addition to the five Underworld movies"

Since her husband directed all of those, we can probably rule those out.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/31/2024, 9:06 AM
Rachel Zegler is probably called the same on set.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 12/31/2024, 9:07 AM
Shake it off, bitch.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/31/2024, 9:13 AM
Well her beautiful badass character Celine in Underworld was a sexy badass Vampire b1tch with a ckunt attitude.

But yeah don’t be rude to that beautiful Angel faced Vampire.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/31/2024, 9:15 AM
I almost skipped the video because I hate watching videos and I don't ascribe to celebrity worship. But I'm glad I did watch it. She's very well spoken and seems sincere. I implore everyone to at least hit play. I didn't finish the video but she's really being open and honest about the industry without calling anyone out by name. It's as if she just wants the industry to improve
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 12/31/2024, 9:23 AM
Wow, multi-millionaire hollywood actors really do have it tough.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 12/31/2024, 9:44 AM
@Ryguy88 - Considering the long well documented history of decades past that the only way to the top in the film industry for females was to put up and shut up about casting couch antics (and worse), any female who becomes a multi-millionaire hollywood actor likely was victim or at least witness to a lot hence comments made at the Oscars about any up for an award no longer having to pretend they like a certain creep.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/31/2024, 9:29 AM
She looks like an entirely different person in her IG post.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/31/2024, 9:40 AM
Wasn't her husband at the time the director?
OMG what has she done to her face?!
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/31/2024, 9:46 AM
I've been called worse on the job. Humans need to remember the shitty lives our ancestors came from and stopped bitching. Nothing she has experienced is horrific treatment. Context, humility and appreciation for what we have... Have some gratitude. People dream of having the life she complains about.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/31/2024, 9:49 AM
@TheVandalore - People have it worse so you better not complain about anything ever
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/31/2024, 9:48 AM
Tale as old as time: who runs Hollywood? Which group is above criticism that dominates media, finance, education, & foreign policy? Which group does the entire system bend over backwards for?

User Comment Image

Anyone else would be cancellable.... yes, these women (and men, watch "Quiet On The Set") on some level sell themselves as shiksas in exchange for money and fame and often only whistle blow on their way out, but they are ultimately victims being exploited by this group that is above the law and beyond reproach, where you get banned, canceled, fired, evicted, and expelled for criticizing them, especially if you do it by name. They can carry out a genocide with the full support of the US gov, and continue to sexually assault and harass women and abuse children with the blessing of the media, which will frame the women as annoying harpies, but do the opposite if the man is Johnny Depp or someone else not of the tribe. They will even screw over other members of the tribe who are less connected/less elite & less malicious than they (look at Siegel & Shuster being screwed over by Lebowitz, Donnenfeld, & Sampliner, Bill Finger being screwed over by Bob Kane, etc.). This is not talent and merit at work, but a group of untouchable criminal gangatsers employing a gangster system of coercion and bribery in a country where everything and anyone is for sale due to capitalism.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Just how "the system" works!

I support Blake Lively and Kate Beckinsale.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder