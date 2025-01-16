UNTIL DAWN Trailer Delivers On Scares But Is Likely To Disappoint Fans Of The PlayStation Game

UNTIL DAWN Trailer Delivers On Scares But Is Likely To Disappoint Fans Of The PlayStation Game

The first trailer for Sony Pictures and filmmaker David F. Sandberg's Until Dawn is finally here but the movie doesn't appear to have too much in common with the PlayStation game it's supposed to adapt...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: GameFragger.com

The first trailer for Until Dawn is finally here and it's almost certainly going to divide opinions. While it undeniably looks like an edge-of-your-seat, frightening horror movie, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg's big screen adaptation doesn't appear to have much in common with the PlayStation game it shares a name with.

The sneak peek establishes that a group of friends will be forced to live through various horror scenarios each night, with the only way to escape this time loop being to make it...until dawn. However, they only have thirteen tries before it's too late. 

That's new, but what does Until Dawn have in common with the game? Well, Peter Stormare shows up as a gas station attendant but, short of a big twist, almost certainly isn't reprising his role as the sinister Dr. Hill. We do, however, catch sight of a Wendigo, confirming the creature will be at least one of the threats these teens face.

Faithfully adapting the PlayStation game was always going to be a challenge but this looks set to be another video game movie which takes major liberties with the source material. Is this approach going to pay off for Until Dawn?

Assuming it delivers decent scares and takes full advantage of an admittedly intriguing premise, it could prove to be one of the year's bigger surprises. We'll have to wait and see. 

You can watch the first trailer for Until Dawn in the players below (via GameFragger.com). 

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening.

Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again - only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Directed by ​​David F. Sandberg​​​ and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman, Until Dawn is based on the PlayStation Studios video game and produced by ​​​​Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman, and Mia Maniscalco. Charles Miller and Hermen Hulst executive produce. 

Until Dawn stars ​Ella Rubin, ​Michael Cimino, ​Odessa A’zion, ​Ji-young Yoo, ​Belmont Cameli, ​Maia Mitchell, ​and Peter Stormare reprising his role from the games as Dr. Hill. The movie will be released on April 25, later this year.

SCREAMBOAT Image Reveals First Look At TERRIFIER Star David Howard Thornton As The Murderous Mouse
Related:

SCREAMBOAT Image Reveals First Look At TERRIFIER Star David Howard Thornton As The Murderous Mouse
NOSFERATU: First Official Look At Bill Skarsgård's Divisive Count Orlok Design Revealed
Recommended For You:

NOSFERATU: First Official Look At Bill Skarsgård's Divisive Count Orlok Design Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/16/2025, 11:14 AM
A cool concept but this isn't UNTIL DAWN at all. They are using the name to get eyes on this. Which is a shame, because the idea is interesting enough on its own.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/16/2025, 11:19 AM
A video game adaption that might disappoint? Say it ain't so LOL
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/16/2025, 11:22 AM

Meh.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/16/2025, 11:23 AM
So...it's Happy Death Day with less comedy and a video game title to help market it.........?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 1/16/2025, 11:26 AM
I just figured Until Dawn would be an anthology thing just like Dark Pictures so it doesn’t bother me that it’s different. I just don’t really get how you take a franchise that is almost entirely about branching choices and make it a linear thing. Something like Bandersnatch would have made more sense
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/16/2025, 11:31 AM
Man I am really out of touch with what's going on in the Sony side of Video games. I could tell you everything going on from AAA to indie on the Xbox and the Switch, but just had to look up what this game was even about.

I thought I had at least a tangential grasp of what was going on over there, but apparently not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 11:34 AM
@SATW42 - I’m not as hardcore of a gamer as o used to be but I personally think PlayStation has the best ones or the ones atleast that appeal to me as these story/character driven single player games.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 11:35 AM
I think it looks like it could be decent as a movie…

As an adaptation though , it seems very loose in that they are borrowing certain ideas like surviving until dawn & the wendigos but with new cast of characters and story (Stormare’s character is referred to as “Hill” in the captions so he may still be the same character from the games since this is said to be set in the same universe as them).

It would have been hard to do a straight adaptation of the game since it is so interactive with players having characters make different choices that affect the overall relationships & their fate…

By now having this time loop mechanic introduced in the film , you could have the same effect in a new way which I think is smart.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder