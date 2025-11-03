JUSTICE LEAGUE: Would Netflix's Potential Acquisition Of Warner Bros. Discovery #RestoreTheSnyderVerse?

Fans have spent years hoping that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios might #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, but does Netflix's interest in acquiring the company make that any more likely?

While Paramount Skydance remains the top contender to purchase Warner Bros., it was recently reported that Netflix has "retained financial advisory firm Moelis & Co to explore a potential bid," meaning the streaming platform is "looking into" the possibility of entering the fray.

When Netflix co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos were asked about the possibility of courting Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav last month, the former said, "You have to do that by the hard work of developing those capabilities in the trenches day to day. You don’t get there simply by buying another company that is also still developing those same capabilities."

Sarandos added, "We’ve been very clear in the past that we have no interest in owning legacy media networks, so there is no change there."

Netflix has, of course, worked closely with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League director Zack Snyder in recent years. However, Army of the Dead and the Rebel Moon movies weren't exactly huge successes for the platform.

Still, DCEU fans have been taking to social media in their droves, expressing their hope that Netflix's potential acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery will somehow lead to the SnyderVerse being restored on streaming.

It's a nice thought, but not one that really makes sense. After all, why would Netflix basically scrap DC Studios and its DCU plans to give Snyder hundreds of millions of dollars to make his Justice League sequels for its monthly subscribers? If anything, it would be business as usual, with HBO Max's content likely added to Netflix, and Netflix overseeing Warner Bros. Pictures' slate on theatrical releases.

New leadership could be beneficial to Snyder, and while the DC Universe is going to be a big draw for any potential buyer when it comes to an acquisition, giving the SnyderVerse another chance isn't likely to be anyone's priority. After all, James Gunn's Superman will end 2026 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie.

So, where does that leave Snyder and his Justice League hopes? Well, nothing is likely to change, though it is a little perplexing that DC Studios hasn't enlisted him to either finish his story as a comic book or animated project to better bring an end to the continued demands from #RestoreTheSnyderVerse loyalists.

Would you like to see Snyder given the opportunity to finish his Justice League trilogy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.