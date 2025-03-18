Zack Snyder Says He's "Still Humbled" That JUSTICE LEAGUE Director's Cut Exists On 4-Year Anniversary

Zack Snyder Says He's &quot;Still Humbled&quot; That JUSTICE LEAGUE Director's Cut Exists On 4-Year Anniversary

Four years after its release on the Max streaming service, director Zack Snyder has shared a social media post expressing how grateful he is that the extended cut of Justice League exists...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 18, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's extended - and really very different - cut of the movie that he was forced to hand over to Joss Whedon back in 2027, was released on HBO Max four years ago today, and the divisive director has now taken to social media to thank fans for making the whole thing possible.

"It’s been 4 years. Still humbled by the fact that this exists at all. Big thanks to all of you that made it happen. If you have a spare 4 hours, go give it a watch on @StreamOnMax," Snyder posted on X along with the black-and-white trailer.

The fact that this version of Justice League was ever released really is a minor miracle, and it had such an impact on the DCEU fandom that the #RestoreTheSyderVerse campaign still in full effect today, even with James Gunn and Peter Safran heading-up the rebooted DCU.

The "SnyderVerse" began with Man of Steel back in 2013, with Snyder himself going on to helm Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and many of the characters he introduced continuing their adventures in what (unofficially) came to be known as the DCEU.

Snyder's movies were never embraced by the majority of critics and only performed adequately at the box office, but his vision for his roster of iconic DC Comics heroes won over a lot of fans, who were very disappointed when the DCU was announced.

Snyder has made the end of the DCEU official, but the Rebel Moon director did also admit that he would be open to continuing/finishing the saga he began over a decade ago... under one condition.

"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course I would do it, absolutely," Snyder told CulturaOcio.com back in 2023/

With the new DCU already taking shape and Gunn announcing plans for heavy hitters such as Superman and Batman, the chances of Netflix getting hold of the rights seem very slim. Then again, we know that Matt Reeves' "BatVerse" and Todd Phillips' Joker movies are now considered ElseWorlds projects, so who knows? Maybe some day Snyder will get the opportunity to go back and complete his DC saga.

What do you think? Would you like to see Snyder revisit these characters, maybe just for one more Justice League movie? Drop us a comment down below.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 3/18/2025, 6:29 PM
Loved Zack Snyder’s Justice League! It had a lot that could have been trimmed but he did give each character the depth they deserved and made it feel epic! The only thing I didn’t like was Superman still wearing the black suit when he went back to his normal life.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/18/2025, 6:30 PM
Yes, Zack’s JL was just brilliant.

It’s too bad with the death of his daughter, sad actually.

Then the WB politics and bullshit, we never got to see or watch his story come full circle.

But watching it was a real treat, either way.

Thank you. For showing out DC heroes as who they are….Gods.

For [frick]s sake
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/18/2025, 7:10 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

It was garbage.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/18/2025, 6:32 PM
I’ve seen it several times, but would still pay $50 (without hesitation) to see it in a Dolby Theatre.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/18/2025, 6:43 PM
It was [frick]ing terrible it had its moment for sure and glad Zack is getting work and fans but him, at his Rebel Moon height, doing a follow up? We were spared
Fogs
Fogs - 3/18/2025, 6:47 PM
Let it go.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/18/2025, 6:55 PM
Haters gonna hate, especially on this site and especially towards Snyder, but the movie was one awesome CBM film! Let the whiners pout and fume all they want, they're still in the minority.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/18/2025, 7:01 PM
This movie could've easily been cut down to 3 hours without losing anything important.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/18/2025, 7:08 PM
Only main thing that bothered me about that film was the relentless overuse of the annoying Wonder Woman's theme.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/18/2025, 7:10 PM
His version was a massive improvement over the cut originally released, but the organism as a whole was still fatally flawed, sadly.

Most of the stuff put back in was completely unnecessary. Could have been about 140/150 minutes and wouldn't have lost anything meaningful
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/18/2025, 7:11 PM
I actually liked it, it actually didn't make Batman come off as a punchline, and the new material for Cyborg wasn't bad.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/18/2025, 7:12 PM
And I'm thankful it was released!

Josstice league was the biggest bait and switch in cinema history for me.

How TF WB dropped the no protectors here trailer then proceeded to cut half of the footage out of the movie. I remember leaving the cinema completely confused as to what I just paid for. 😅😩😮‍💨😒

