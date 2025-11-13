5 Bad Decisions In The MCU We'll NEVER Be Able To Forgive Marvel Studios For

Since Iron Man blasted into theaters way back in 2008, Marvel Studios has changed the game for superhero movies. Of course, not every movie or TV show they've released has been perfect, and, yes, at least a few of them could be considered downright bad.

Overall, though, the MCU has an impressive batting average, knocking these adaptations out of the park time and time again. Still, we'd be lying to say that some significant creative missteps haven't been made along the way, and it's those we're taking a closer look at today.

These aren't poorly conceived cameos or the odd instance of taking one too many liberties with the source material. No, these were franchise-altering missteps that, had they not happened, could have made the MCU even better.

Will you agree or disagree?



5. The Falcon Became Captain America Too Soon

Captain America: Brave New World didn't live up to expectations, and arguably failed to establish Sam Wilson as an effective Captain America before he takes centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday next December. However, mistakes were made long before that.

While we have no problem with Sam wielding the shield, it should have been Bucky Barnes. Not only would that have followed the comics, but it was a logical next step for a character who had finally found redemption for his past actions and could now honour his best friends by inheriting his mantle and the expectations and pressures it entails.

The former Winter Soldier would've come out the other side an even richer character. Instead, he was a Senator for 5 minutes and now leads the New Avengers (which, we guess, is something). Both Bucky and Sebastian Stan deserved better and have instead been left to tread water.

