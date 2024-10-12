DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Henry Cavill Now Rumored To Be In Talks For A "Full" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Following a short-lived return as Superman in Black Adam, Henry Cavill finds himself without a superhero franchise. Warner Bros. never treated the Man of Steel and Justice League star particularly well, and a leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems like a logical next step for the British actor.

We got that in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, of course, when he showed up as a Wolverine Variant who has been dubbed "The Cavillrine."

There are many fans who would love to see Cavill reprise the role as Hugh Jackman's permanent successor post-Avengers: Secret Wars, though we've previously heard that Wolverine might be sidelined in the planned X-Men reboot.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that "Henry Cavill in talks for a full role in the MCU."

They don't elaborate on what it could be, though there are many possibilities. It may be a character we haven't considered, Wolverine is still a possibility, or Captain Britain might finally make his MCU debut courtesy of the Mission: Impossible - Fallout star.

We'll see if this pans out but Cavill getting a second chance in the MCU is an undeniably exciting prospect. Depending on who he's cast as, DC Studios' loss could ultimately be Marvel Studios' gain.

Rumours have persisted for years that Cavill might join the MCU. The actor even commented on some pretty wild claims that he would appear in Loki season 2 (as Hyperion) shortly after returning to the role of Superman at the end of 2022.

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki," he confirmed at the time. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage...if James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too." Since then, Gunn has fired Cavill from the role of DC's Man of Tomorrow, replacing him with David Corenswet in the upcoming Superman.

Of course, if we go even further back into the archives, it was in 2021 - when The Witcher alum had mostly put Superman behind him - that Cavill revealed the specific Marvel character he'd be open to playing.

"I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job," he explained. "However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain."

"That would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that - like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British."

Do you think we'll see Cavill in the MCU again after his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo?