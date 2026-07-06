Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing Former Sgt. Rock Director To Helm Future MCU Project

Marvel Studios has brought many unexpected filmmakers into the MCU over the years (with admittedly mixed results), and it sounds like the next acclaimed director the studio has its sights set on is Luca Guadagnino.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios is eyeing Guadagnino to helm a future project. There's no word on what he's being eyed for, and as always with rumours like this, nothing is official until either Marvel or Guadagnino confirms it.

Still, this is undeniably intriguing. While Guadagnino isn't typically associated with superhero blockbusters, his work on movies like Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, Bones and All, Challengers, and After the Hunt has seen him receive plenty of critical acclaim. Of course, this isn't the first time Guadagnino has come close to making his mark on the comic book movie genre.

He was previously attached to helm a Sgt. Rock movie for DC Studios, with Colin Farrell reportedly set to play the legendary World War II hero. However, despite months of development, the project ultimately failed to move forward after supposed scheduling and production issues (related to the weather). In reality, he clashed with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

With Guadagnino no longer attached to Sgt. Rock, he's been left free to explore opportunities elsewhere. If this rumour is correct, that's the MCU.

Marvel Studios has never been afraid to hand the keys to filmmakers with distinctive creative voices. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao brought her unique style to Eternals, while Ryan Coogler's talents turned Black Panther into one of the MCU's most acclaimed entries. More recently, Jake Schreier earned widespread praise for Thunderbolts*, and has since found himself tasked with X-Men.

Whether Guadagnino would have his desired level of creative freedom is another matter. The filmmaker has built his reputation on deeply personal, auteur-driven projects, and Marvel Studios...well, we've heard a few times that they've told directors not to worry about action scenes, for example, because that's something the studio is happy to take charge of.

Still, with Marvel Studios eager to get back to quality over quantity, this hiring could be another sign that Kevin Feige is looking to bring some acclaimed directors into the MCU who are capable of delivering something audiences haven't seen before.

As for which Marvel property would best suit Guadagnino's sensibilities, there's no shortage of possibilities, especially as we head into what many fans believe will be the Mutant Saga.

Would you like to see Luca Guadagnino direct an MCU movie? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.