Shocking New Rumor Claims The Marvel Studios Intro Will Be Used As A Plot Point In The MCU

A surprising new rumor says the Marvel Studios intro at the start of every MCU movie will play an actual role as a “plot device” in a future story.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 28, 2025 06:11 PM EST
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is leading to another milestone culmination in the form of Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. For the first time in a long time, fans are largely in the dark regarding Marvel Studios' future plans past the two blockbusters. Now, a wild new rumor claims to shed some light on the type of out-there storytelling the MCU may have in store for audiences.

The Marvel Studios intro has been featured in some form or another in every MCU film. In the early years of the franchise, it was a simple animation of comic pages being flipped through as the company's name gradually appeared in front of our eyes. As the MCU evolved, the intro became more complex, featuring grand, orchestral music and proudly showcasing pivotal snippets from the franchise's many movies. 

The intro is a fixture of Marvel Studios and its franchise, arguably reaching a cultural status similar to that of the Star Wars crawl. Surprisingly, if a new rumor is to be believed, this branding staple will actually play a role in-universe. Alex Perez, from The Cosmic Circus, took to X to cryptically claim that the Marvel Studios fanfare will become a "plot device" in the MCU: "For 17 years... we've been staring at a plot device. I'm sure they didn't mean to until recently but, man, that's kind of genius."

Perez might have been talking about something else, but given the video attached to his post, it seems he was specifically referring to the Marvel Studios introduction. 

It's difficult to properly interpret what that could mean. However, assuming the information is accurate, it could point to Marvel Studios taking a fourth-wall-breaking approach to its own intro animation. Though surprising, it wouldn't be the first time the company has done something like that. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law famously broke the fourth wall in a major way in its finale, "Whose Show is This?." After addressing her audience throughout the entire show, Jennifer Walter finally broke through into the real world, exiting out of the Disney+ interface itself, and into the Marvel Studios offices. 

The scene helped Marvel Studios open up a new storytelling avenue, tying the MCU directly into our reality through the K.E.V.I.N. robot, a fictional take on the company's head Kevin Feige. The question now becomes, if this new rumor is true, what project could possibly introduce the intro as a plot device? The likeliest candidates given their multiversal nature are Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Of course, having said that, it seems unlikely that movie as serious and monumental as those, which centers around a villain as powerful and ominous as Doctor Doom, would employ story elements that could come across as gimmicky. Admittedly, there could be way for that to work without breaking the gravitas of the films. On the other hand, though, it could be that another, less obvious project will end up introducing that plot device. 

One thing seems true, though: The inclusion of the Marvel Studios intro as a plot device in one of its films would, most likely, involve breaking the fourth wall. Fourth-wall breaks aren't everyone's cup of tea, so if that is indeed the plan, it will be interesting to see how the House of Ideas handles it in a way that feels satisfying and not out of place.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars arrives on December 17, 2027.  

What do you think of this rumor? How do you see the Marvel Studios intro playing a part in the future? Let me know in the comments!

