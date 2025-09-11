FRANKENSTEIN Art Book Reveals Teasing Glimpse Of The Monster; More Reactions Land Following TIFF Screening

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to hit Netflix on November 7 following a limited theatrical release on October 17, and fans who may want to take a deeper dive into the filmmaker's long-awaited passion project will be able to purchase Insight Editions' The Art & Making of Frankenstein: Written & Directed by Guillermo del Toro on October 28.
Written by Sheila O’Malley, the extensive hardback book features concept art, a closer look at period-specific props, lush locations, beautiful costumes, and insights into the filmmaking process.
There will also be detailed images of Jacob Elordi's Monster, but he remains (mostly) under wraps for now. THR and The Credits have both shared teasing glimpses of the tragic creature, which you can check out at the links below.
We also have some more social media reactions to the movie following its TIFF premiere. While reviews out of Venice were mixed, the consensus from those that caught this screening seems to be a lot more positive overall.
Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.