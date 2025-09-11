FRANKENSTEIN Art Book Reveals Teasing Glimpse Of The Monster; More Reactions Land Following TIFF Screening

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to hit Netflix on November 7 following a limited theatrical release on October 17, and fans who may want to take a deeper dive into the filmmaker's long-awaited passion project will be able to purchase Insight Editions' The Art & Making of Frankenstein: Written & Directed by Guillermo del Toro on October 28.

Written by Sheila O’Malley, the extensive hardback book features concept art, a closer look at period-specific props, lush locations, beautiful costumes, and insights into the filmmaking process.

There will also be detailed images of Jacob Elordi's Monster, but he remains (mostly) under wraps for now. THR and The Credits have both shared teasing glimpses of the tragic creature, which you can check out at the links below.

First-look: The fall season of Guillermo del Toro continues as the filmmaker's #Frankenstein gets an Art & Making Of book from Insight Editions, hitting late October. https://t.co/nTMiRQ57S4 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) September 9, 2025

After 25+ years of dreaming, Guillermo del Toro's #Frankenstein is almost here—and it's getting the art book it deserves. “The Art & Making of Frankenstein" by Sheila O'Malley comes out on Oct 28. The film itself bows in theaters on Oct 7.https://t.co/ZKhJkzDS7x — The Credits (@TheCredits) September 10, 2025

We also have some more social media reactions to the movie following its TIFF premiere. While reviews out of Venice were mixed, the consensus from those that caught this screening seems to be a lot more positive overall.

TIFF Review: Film #7



‘Frankenstein’ is visually stunning with the perfect score that gives life to Mary Shelley’s classic. Oscar Isaac is an entertaining treat as Victor, but maaaaaaaaan Jacob Elordi is wildly unrecognizable as the infamous monster. He dominates the role & will… pic.twitter.com/tY02KVzkGm — chalice✨ (@HeyChalice) September 10, 2025

Jacob Elordi is a revolution in #Frankenstein. It’s a thrill to watch him evolve— from seething rage to discovering his quiet humanity. The internal conflict of what it means to be human. Completely blown away by him.#TIFF50 pic.twitter.com/hjYzLr1KI0 — kam @ TIFF50 (@kamrynsfilm) September 9, 2025

FRANKENSTEIN is the story Guillermo Del Toro was born to tell. Truly a remarkable showing of creative craftsmanships and a clear deep understanding of source material. Full review coming but leaving the theater on an absolute high. #TIFF50 pic.twitter.com/MwsDgYo9ST — jake #TIFF50 (@nuclearbrodcast) September 9, 2025

Jacob Elordi gives one of *the* definitive monster performances in Frankenstein. He uses his physicality so well, crawling and writhing across the screen in a way that evokes deep empathy for The Creature. And the yearning in his face? Beautiful. It’ll be on my end-of-year list. pic.twitter.com/Rhd0MJJZDZ — Brandon Lewis @ TIFF50 (@blewis1103) September 9, 2025

#Frankenstein is good, not great. It’s immaculate from a visual & production standpoint but suffers from a slow first half & overlong runtime. Picks up considerably when Elordi comes in & frankly he steals the show. Gory, gothic & well made but not one of Del Toro’s best #TIFF pic.twitter.com/IdtpqgYs40 — Connor Carey @TIFF (@ConnorMovies) September 10, 2025

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.