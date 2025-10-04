FRANKENSTEIN Director Guillermo Del Toro Shares New BTS Photos; Announces IMAX Halloween Screening

Netflix finally released a new look at Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein earlier this week via a second trailer focusing on Jacob Elordi's Monster, and the Blade II director has followed-up by sharing some new behind-the-scenes photos to his social media accounts.

Elordi does not feature in these images, but we do have stunning new shots of Oscar Isaac (Victor Frankenstein), Mia Goth (Elizabeth Lavenza), and some of the impeccably crafted miniatures that were used in the film.

“The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry,” del Toro said in a recent interview with Variety. “But for me, it’s about the human spirit. It’s not a cautionary tale: It’s about forgiveness, understanding and the importance of listening to each other.” It’s a story that del Toro first fell in love with watching James Whale’s “Frankenstein” as a kid growing up in Mexico. The young Guillermo wasn’t drawn to Victor Frankenstein, but to the outsider: a flat-topped monster with bolts on his neck. “He was out of place in the same way that I felt as a kid.”

Del Toro has also announced that he will screen the movie in IMAX followed by a Q&A at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on October 31. For the day that's in it, guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from del Toro's filmography.

Though the initial response to Frankenstein was somewhat mixed, full reviews have definitely leaned more on the positive side, and the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score has now risen to 81% based on 88 verdicts.

Check out the photos below, along with the new trailer.

Oscar on set (honoring Wrightson) pic.twitter.com/dx0JTEDvge — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2025

Mia on set pic.twitter.com/PmqaSnOc17 — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2025

Dan Laustsen on set pic.twitter.com/5okM6E7HFF — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2025

Oscar on set pic.twitter.com/Tljnpo2z9d — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2025

Miniature elements being prepared pic.twitter.com/zzOODlDybe — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 2, 2025

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.