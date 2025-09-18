ALIEN: EARTH: All Hell Breaks Loose In Teaser For Next Week's Season Finale, "The Real Monsters" - SPOILERS

The penultimate episode of Alien: Earth is now streaming, and FX/Hulu has released a teaser for next week's season finale, which is ominously titled "The Real Monsters."

"Emergence" concluded with Morrow and his forces walking into a trap set by Kirsh, who seems to be a step ahead of every other character - including Boy Kavalier. The cyborg had previously intercepted Slightly and Smee, along with the "hollow corpse" of poor Arthur Sylvian.

Unfortunately for Morrow, the chestburster that emerged from the Prodigy scientist's body was also captured. "This isn't over," the Maginot security office tells Kirsh. "Nothing ever is," replies the synth.

If we don't see some kind of showdown between these two next week, we'll be very disappointed.

Meanwhile, Joe, Nibs and Wendy - who can now control (or at least, persuade) the xenomorph she's been communicating with - make it to the boat, only to find themselves surrounded by soldiers. When one of them throws Mr. Strawberry (Nibs' stuffed toy) in the water, the unstable hybrid tears his jaw clean off his face.

Nibs then turns her attention to Joe's pal Siberian, forcing him to hit her with an electric jolt, incurring the fury of Wendy. Has the trust between these two siblings been broken for good?

The teaser for the final episode hints that Kavalier may be in some serious danger (we can only hope), and it looks like the rest of the alien specimens are going to escape.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.