ALIEN: EARTH Showrunner Noah Hawley Explains Wendy's Strange Connection To The Xenomorphs - SPOILERS

This week's fourth episode of Alien: Earth concluded with an intriguing development, as Wendy used her new ability to communicate with (tame?) a Xenomorph chestburster...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 28, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ.com

This week's fourth episode of Alien: Earth delved into Wendy's (Sydney Chandler) mysterious connection to the Xenomorphs, while posing an intriguing question: Can the notoriously aggressive extraterrestrial species be controlled - or even tamed?

Spoilers follow.

In "Observation," Boy Kavalier encourages Wendy to vocalize the strange sounds she's been hearing in her head since she first got close to the aliens in episode 2. She does so, and the manipulative "Boy Genius" convinces the prototype hybrid to attempt to communicate with the baby creature that's currently gestating inside her brother Joe's surgically-removed lung.

At the end of the episode, the serpentine chestburster hatchling explodes from its glass case, and Wendy is able to use her new ability to calm the creature down and... pat it on the head!

Did the aliens somehow "choose" Wendy to speak through, or is her ability to communicate with the creatures simply down to her unique human/synthetic hybrid physiology and programming?

“Nothing is accidental to a kid, right? You know, everything feels meaningful,” showrunner Noah Hawley tells Decider.com. “There’s a moment in the fourth hour where she’s like, ‘They chose me.’ Right? Which is not true. Right? They didn’t choose her. She just can hear them because of whatever hardware or software issue that she has.”

A quirk in her programming or not, Wendy certainly seems to believe that she has some kind of higher calling, which could prove disastrous for those around her.

 “The other thing with children is they don’t really assign… I mean, these are just animals to them, you know? So she’s looking at these creatures and she has empathy the same way that my daughter became a vegetarian when she was nine,” Hawley added. ”Well, these creatures didn’t ask to come here, and maybe they’re frightened. You know, she says to her brother, ‘This one, maybe this one could be good.’ Right? And it seems like... I don’t know, ‘your friend the shark,’ but you can understand her impulse to try."

We'll have to wait and see how this plot point progresses, but Wendy's pet Xeno is far from the only problem that awaits our protagonists, with an increasingly unstable and potentially dangerous Nibs convinced that she's pregnant, that creepy eye-alien biding its time in a sheep, and Slightly seemingly lining Joe up to be a facehugger host.

Have you been enjoying Alien: Earth so far?

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

The show's supporting cast includes Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

dragon316
dragon316 - 8/28/2025, 8:24 AM
Dumb answer
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/28/2025, 8:28 AM
I really like the show a lot. Who knew a series on the Alien franchise could be so compellingly good.
My only nitpick is how awkward the end of each episode is. There's no wind-down. The episode just ends ... not even on a cliff-hanger. Just, done.
However, doesn't hurt how much I like the show. It's VERY well done. .
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/28/2025, 8:52 AM
@lazlodaytona - But they always end on some banger songs.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 8/28/2025, 9:32 AM
@lazlodaytona - Seems like they just chose to film it theatrically minded…As in one continuous story. Rather than taking an episodic approach to ~tease~ the next installment. This could be overlooked if they released all the episodes at once and people could binge watch it over the course of a weekend or something. I’m sure re-watching this way after all the episodes are out would feel much more fluid and less abrupt between episodes.
KingZero
KingZero - 8/28/2025, 8:42 AM
Love this show so far. My favourite Alien thing since the original. I wasn't a huge fan of Prometheus/Covenant and I like that this is not really touching on those, but I also hate retcons so I appreciate that it isn't undermining anything else (I actually liked that Romulus tried to pull it all together, even if it wasn't the greatest movie). So far I think that even AvP can be canon if you want, and I like the idea of expanding a universe instead of rewriting it, even if it means preserving bad entries to a franchise.
TCronson
TCronson - 8/28/2025, 8:50 AM
@KingZero - idk what you are talking about, the show constantly retcons original movies even from its basic concept, it doesn't take place in the same world. You can force AvP, comics or this show to be in your head canon, doesn't mean it's not complete nonsense that doesn't belong there. There are 4 or 5 different timelines, Alien doesn't have a unified timeline.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/28/2025, 8:51 AM
I like the show for the most part.

The one aspect that takes me out a lot is the characters being kids in adult bodies.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/28/2025, 9:04 AM

I have seen the first 2 episodes, and I like this show. I am very happily surprised.

Can't wait for more. Hawley has got some greatness in that weird brain.
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 8/28/2025, 9:14 AM
Awhile ago I made a joke about this show. It was "I bet they give the main girl an alien pet....and she'll even pet in on the head". I didn't realize it wasn't a joke.

1st episode didn't impress me so I was gonna wait for word-of-mouth after the season was over to continue it or not, but I doubt with ideas like this that I'll be coming back.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2025, 9:15 AM
@WarMonkey - good for you ya Muppet
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/28/2025, 9:14 AM
I love how each episode starts and sets the tempo. You can tell they're world building and this is the timeline going forward. I love the new aliens, love everything about it. I'm sure there will be a pay off with the Peter pan situation
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 8/28/2025, 9:31 AM
Gave up after episode 2. It's just too dumb.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/28/2025, 9:38 AM
I absolutely love the show, just wish they could have made it within canon. But none the less I really enjoy the ideas at play here. Noah seems to be taking Ridley's lead in how he was trying to expand the lore with Prometheus, and Covenant (even if those films weren't the best). The use of AI, biology, corporate evil, and philosophy is a wonderful expansion of the original ideas. Excited to see where things go.

