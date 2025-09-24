ALIEN: EARTH Spoilers: Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Potential Season 2 Following That Massive Cliffhanger

ALIEN: EARTH Spoilers: Showrunner Noah Hawley Talks Potential Season 2 Following That Massive Cliffhanger

The season finale of Alien: Earth makes it clear that the show isn't a one-off, but is showrunner Noah Hawley set to start work on a second season after that jaw-dropping cliffhanger ending? Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 24, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

In last night's Alien: Earth finale, the group of Peter Pan-inspired Lost Boys (children housed in synthetic adult bodies) finally turn the tables on the humans that created them, with Wendy (Sydney Chandler) declaring, "Now we rule," as the episode ended. 

The series has established that Wendy can communicate with the Xenomorphs, and she appears pretty unstoppable with an adult and a baby alien at her side. Other major developments saw Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) and Morrow (Babou Ceesay) finally come to blows, while The Eye found a new home inside Arthur's (David Rysdahl) dead body. 

With so much going on in Prodigy City and the Yutani troops closing in, it's clear now that Alien: Earth is not a standalone anthology series. The Hollywood Reporter (via SFFGazette.com) caught up with showrunner Noah Hawley and asked him about setting the stage for season 2. 

"I think there’s an artistic answer to that, and there’s a commercial answer to that, right? Obviously, I had to plan and execute a story that that’s going someplace. And then, this whole thing is a proof-of-concept experiment to see if enough people on the planet want to watch an Alien TV show to justify the expense of a second and third season of an Alien TV show."

"So for me, I never hedged my bets. This is not a closed-ended season. This chapter is closed, but Yutani troops are landing. The balance of power has shifted. These children have no idea what’s coming. The last line of, 'Now we rule' is triumphant and uplifting. But cut to 10 minutes later, what is going to be happening? So I like that it has that real-time urgency to it."

The trade wondered whether season 2 is a sure thing, but even with a cliffhanger ending, it seems the next chapter is neither guaranteed nor heading our way any time soon (like most high-concept TV shows, we'd bet on a 2-3 year wait for more episodes). 

"I don’t have a destination in mind. I don’t know how long it will take me to get there. It’s been such an amazing act of play for me to enter this franchise and bring my own ideas to it. And just like with Fargo, I think, 'Who am I kidding? As long as they let me tell stories in this tone of voice, I’m going to tell stories in this tone of voice.' Right now, I feel flush with enthusiasm for this hybrid show that I’ve made between Alien and looking at the future of humanity in a way that feels entertaining. So I don’t know."

"And look, there are artistic goals and the commercial goals. I think we’ve launched incredibly well. I’m certainly hoping that it’s not a long nail biter of 'Can we do this again?' My hope is certainly in the next couple of months to get some kind of sign from them as to whether I should get another job or get back to work."

Hawley did offer a less cryptic response in a separate interview with Screen Rant. "We're talking about the future of the show, and FX does their homework. They really make sure that they understand what the viewership numbers are," he explained. "And on some level, it’s where you end more than where you started that tells you what the appetite for a season 2 is."

"I’ve been doing my part creatively and really thinking about where I would take the show going forward," Hawley added. "Certainly, I don’t want the show to be off the air for any longer than it absolutely has to be. So, there’s some urgency there to get us going as quickly as possible."

That's a positive update, but the Alien franchise looks set to be put on ice for at least the next couple of years (the Alien: Romulus sequel still doesn't have a director following Fede Álvarez's decision to step down). However, given it's found renewed success in recent years, we're sure that whatever comes next will be worth the wait. 

The entirety of Alien: Earth's first season is now streaming on Disney+. 

Fede Álvarez Explains Why He Won't Helm ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel; Confirms First Movie's Characters Will Return
Related:

Fede Álvarez Explains Why He Won't Helm ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel; Confirms First Movie's Characters Will Return
ALIEN: EARTH: All Hell Breaks Loose In Teaser For Next Week's Season Finale, The Real Monsters - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH: All Hell Breaks Loose In Teaser For Next Week's Season Finale, "The Real Monsters" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 9/24/2025, 4:39 PM
Ive gotta be honest I watched this week by week finding each episode quite interesting but when I look back at the entire story its abit meh, I get it though you couldnt spend the entire show just chasing or being chased by a xenomorph but they didnt exactly doing anything interesting with it, them growing their own was the only interesting thing they did with it then it spent most of the end running around the island
captainwalker
captainwalker - 9/24/2025, 4:53 PM
A spinning ball earth is scientifically impossible.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/24/2025, 5:03 PM
@captainwalker - oh so your a phucking scientist now
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/24/2025, 4:53 PM
Good episode, but felt underwhelming as a finale with this working largely as setup for S2.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/24/2025, 4:58 PM
imagine if this show had real writers
User Comment Image
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 9/24/2025, 4:59 PM
This show was very boring, filled with DIALOGUE for dialogue sake, and the Xenomorph was not the centerpiece.

I doubt it will get greenlit for season 2

3/10 for the finale
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/24/2025, 5:14 PM
My theory for season 2 is Yutani will invade the island and quarantine it from outside influences. From within Morrow will stage a coup against Wendy with the help of Kirsch and Dame Sylvia. This entire situation was a plot set forth by Boy Kavalier. He played chess and outsmarted Yutani. He specifically wanted children so he could learn the full potential of a hybrid before he eventually uploads his subconscious in his own hybrid. Yutani will learn about a "Queen" and a Xenomorph hive paving the storyline for Alien, Alien Romulus, and Aliens. Since Wendy acts as a Queen Xenomorph, We will learn in detail about drones. Finally the island will be nuked with only Hermit surviving. T.Ocellud will probably be why the island has to get nuked.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/24/2025, 5:42 PM
@SonOfAGif - nice theory!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/24/2025, 5:20 PM
Whats the "Massive Cliffhanger", we already saw the eyeball thing takeover a human in 5th episode, we already saw the Yutani people invade the island in the previous episode, we already seen Windy control machines, we already know she can control the aliens like dogs. Did you think that plant wouldn't eat people? Was Windy and her friends escaping and taking over really that much of a shock to anyone?
This show was appalingly bad and Noah Hawley needs to be investigated for claiming the works of other writers because i refuse to believe this was the same dude responsible for Fargo and Legion. It's too dumb.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 9/24/2025, 5:22 PM
User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/24/2025, 5:24 PM
I decided I was going to wait for all the episodes to release before watching this, but now I'm debating even starting it. I've heard pretty much nothing but bad things from the people who's opinions I most trust. I was thinking about starting this on my weekend, but maaaaaybe not.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/24/2025, 5:30 PM
@TheVandalore - As someone who has been hugely disappointed with the declining quality of post-Pandemic TV series and values my time enormously, Alien Earth is definitely worth watching. Far better than the overly-simplistic Romulus movie. This series has you thinking pretty much from start to finish.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/24/2025, 5:40 PM
ot: that wolverine gameplay, like Tsushima with rapid and steroids. Mystique, Omega Red etc,
Vigor
Vigor - 9/24/2025, 5:44 PM
I enjoyed the show overall but wish it was more in line with alien movies. By that I mean. Actually kill off main characters.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder