ALIEN: EARTH Teaser Trailer And Story Details Bring The Xenomorph To Earth In New Series From Noah Hawley

The teaser for Alien: Earth has been officially released and with that comes some intriguing story details about a "fateful discovery" that pits the show's leads against the "planet's greatest threat."

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

At various screenings of Alien: Romulus in the U.S. last month, fans were treated to a first look at the upcoming FX/Hulu series, Alien: Earth. Unconnected to Fede Álvarez's movie, Legion showrunner Noah Hawley is the mastermind behind a series we now have the official teaser for (via SFFGazette.com).

Yes, the sneak peek has finally been released along with confirmation that Xenomorphs are heading to Earth. 

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley," reads the official description.

It adds, "The perfect planet for the perfect organism. Alien: Earth is coming 2025. Only on Hulu,"

Alien fans have waited decades to see Xenomorph on home soil and we can't help but wonder what that will mean for the planet. 

It's previously been reported that the series is likely to be set towards the end of this century, suggesting it takes place a few years before Prometheus and decades prior to Ridley Scott's classic Alien

Hawley has also confirmed he's spoken with Scott (who serves as executive producer) and that his upcoming TV series will largely ignore the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant to stand on its own two feet, albeit loosely leading into the original 1979 movie. Along the way, we hope to see it fill in some gaps in the franchise's history.

"I think that endings are what gives a story meaning, and so you should never start a story without some sense of where it's going because then you can really build that meaning into it," Hawley said of his multi-season plan for Alien: Earth earlier this year.

"With Legion, I had what felt like a three-act structure to it that I didn't know if that would be three seasons or five seasons, or whatever it was, but I sort of knew what a beginning, middle, and end was. And here, similarly, I knew that their desire was for a recurring series, not a limited series, and I had an idea that I was excited about, that I could see the escalation of it from one year to another."

"That's where we ended up not pitching them having a bible or pitching them blow-by-blow," he continued, "but saying, 'Big picture: this is the first movement, this is the second movement, and we're ultimately going here.'"

The full cast for Alien: Earth includes Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), Alex Lawther (Andor), Samuel Blenkin (The Sandman), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Essie Davis (Assassin's Creed), Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger), and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian).

Alien: Earth premieres on Hulu in 2025.

Related:

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 4:42 PM
This is what Alien 3 should've been about.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2024, 5:18 PM
@Nomis929 - killing off Hicks and Newt was the dumbest idea, braindead AF imo
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/3/2024, 5:19 PM
@Nomis929 - Alien3 and Alien Resurrection were both stasis nightmares Ripley experienced while asleep.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/3/2024, 5:36 PM
@bobevanz -

User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 4:44 PM
"It's previously been reported that the series is likely to be set towards the end of this century, suggesting it takes place a few years before Prometheus and decades prior to Ridley Scott's classic Alien."

"Hawley has also confirmed he's spoken with Scott (who serves as executive producer) and that his upcoming TV series will largely ignore the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant to stand on its own two feet, albeit loosely leading into the original 1979 movie."

Idk how they are going to report that it takes place before and after Prometheus and Covenant and then say its going to ignore the events of those films.

Basically this dude is just going to come up with his own origin backstory to Weyland Yutani and the Xenomorph's. Just creating yet another branched timeline.



clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/3/2024, 5:44 PM
@MahN166A - "Idk how they are going to report that it takes place before and after Prometheus and Covenant and then say its going to ignore the events of those films."

It says the show takes place before Prometheus (and, therefore, before Covenant) and before the OG Alien, so it doesn't have to take the events of those film into consideration, right? Since they won't have happened yet during the setting of this show?
bcom
bcom - 9/3/2024, 4:46 PM
The Alien timeline is getting a bit weird. If the Xenomorphs actually made it to Earth before the events of Prometheus then it kind of conflicts with the events of that movie as that was essentially the genesis of the Xenomorph? Am I missing something here?
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 4:49 PM
@bcom - The article states that the showrunner is also ignoring the events of Prometheus and Covenant. Which is what I brought up in my own comment cause it doesn't make sense.
bcom
bcom - 9/3/2024, 5:12 PM
@MahN166A - Yeah. If it's an Alien show tying into the already existing Alien universe why would you ignore the events of the two 'origin' movies? I kinda think if you're doing a show or a movie set in an existing franchise then you should abide by the lore and timelines that already exist. Picking and choosing what to acknowledge and what to ignore tends to kind of confuse things.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 5:29 PM
@bcom -

I am in the same boat you are.
This kinda strikes me as someone who (like others before him), dislike the route that was taken with the prequel films, saw others who shared his mindset, and then decided to create his own head canon.

This whole era of Re-quels is going strong! Filmmakers just making their own versions of continuity while trying to ignore what was already established, as if, it’s going to erase the previous films from existence.
bcom
bcom - 9/3/2024, 5:44 PM
@MahN166A - I always enjoy a sequel, prequel or legacy sequel/prequel more if it doesn't try to reset the already established lore of the franchise it sits in. Doing that kind of thing makes things messy.

The one exception might be the Star Trek movie reboot. I think they did that in an incredibly clever way where it was a 'soft reboot' of sorts so they could take their own path with it BUT also set it in established lore by using a branched timeline due to Spock time traveling.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 9/3/2024, 4:52 PM
The thing about Xenomorphs is, they aren't really a problem on Earth, just keep your distance and shoot them... but on a tight secluded spaceship, away from any human help, where their blood acid can spray on you or eat through your hull... big problem.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 5:00 PM
@EgoEgor -

The same could have been said about Velociraptor's in Jurassic Park. Look at how that turned out. Xenomorphs are also guilty of using their environment to sneak up on victims too as opposed to just being direct in their approach and chasing you down. Pack Hunter behavior is also a thing.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 9/3/2024, 5:24 PM
@MahN166A - the thing about jurassic Park is they are either tourist, scientists or poachers. Here it's tactical soldiers, with assault riffles probably out in the open. We'll see how they do it, but as a setup,it's far less scary and intimidating to face a xenomorph on earth.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2024, 5:24 PM
@MahN166A - Xenomorphs exhibiting pack hunter behaviour would be cool to see too
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 5:40 PM
@EgoEgor -

Fantastic point.
However we have seen those who do have hunting training or eventually have had tactical training (Jurassic World with the Indominus Rex) who have been killed in a forest.

Other monster or creature films show how certain variables can play a factor as to how a creature or creatures can overwhelm a tactical force even out in the open.
I also reference the parasite creatures from Cloverfield as an example when they took on the Army National Guard ground forces.
If Xenos are indeed the “Perfect Organism”, then they know how to adapt to environments and what they are facing, and we have seen that sort of behavior regardless if it’s canon or not (AVP).
MahN166A
MahN166A - 9/3/2024, 5:42 PM
@bkmeijer1 -

Yeah definitely! We have seen swarms of them but to see them truly behave in a way that they coordinate efforts to attack prey would be cool.

It would certainly expand on their intelligence and ability of interaction. Alien Resurrection hinted on this when they purposefully killed one of their own to use the acid blood and melt their containment cage.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/3/2024, 5:06 PM

"TV series will largely ignore the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant to stand on its own two feet" good they sucked and ruined the canon of the original film

"Alien fans have waited decades to see Xenomorph on home soil and we can't help but wonder what that will mean for the planet." .........no we already got that in the avp films and it was shit.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/3/2024, 5:13 PM
What if the Engineers were in an arms race against the Yautja (Predators) to be the Apex Species in the universe and the Xenomorphs were an ancient species that went extinct because the Engineers continued to harvest their DNA to experiment on themselves to grow bigger, stronger, and immortal. They made their own little Xenomorphs in a farm raised environment and eventually lost control of their wild experiments causing one to crash it's ship on LV-426. And David wanted to one up the Engineers and stole their schematics and experimental files and wanted to make his own supreme Xenomorphs on Origae-6.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2024, 5:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's a good way to explain the two origins. Would be fun it they tied it closer to Predator (and eventually Soldier and Blade Runner).
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 9/3/2024, 5:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - the more they explain things, the more convulted this shit gets. Keep it simply, Aliens are an apex predator that evolved on a hostile dark planet. Simple. The engineers made this shit complicated when it needs to be simple.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/3/2024, 5:19 PM
I just saw Romulus. It was quite good.
Order66
Order66 - 9/3/2024, 5:25 PM
There needs to be an official canon list made for this franchise now that Disney owns it. Directors are getting too loosey goosey with the storylines and omitting shit because they feel like it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/3/2024, 5:26 PM
It seems like Disney has revived the Alien v Predator Universe

Prey & Romulus were pretty good

Hopefully this Alien: Earth show and Predator:Badlands movie can lead to an epic Alien v Predator movie

