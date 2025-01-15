ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Says Planned Sequel Will Take Franchise Into "Uncharted Waters"

Fede Álvarez has shared an update on the status of 20th Century Studios' Alien: Romulus sequel, and it sounds like this next movie is going to deliver something new for the long-running franchise...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Alien: Romulus was a significant success at the box office while also proving to be a big hit with critics, so it wasn't exactly a huge surprise when 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell confirmed that early plans are in pace for a sequel last year.

Though director Fede Álvarez still hasn't officially signed on to return, it sounds like it's close to being a done deal. During a new interview with Empire, the filmmaker confirmed that he is in the process of working on the sequel's script, and promises that the movie will take the classic sci-fi horror franchise "into uncharted waters."

“Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now. We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters.”

Alvarez also reiterated that the current plan is to follow the survivors of the previous film, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine and her android brother Andy (David Jonsson), who we saw entering cryo-sleep for their journey to Yvaga III in the closing moments of Romulus.

“I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before.”

In a previous interview, Álvarez explained why he would be hesitant to move forward with a sequel until they've come up with a story worth telling.

"Well, I mean, we definitely want to do it," the Don't Breathe director told Gizmodo last year. "The studio wants to do it. I want to do it. I think with sequels, it’s always about finding the right story. Me and Rodo [Sayagues], my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it’s not until we find something that we go 'Ok, that is a movie worth making' that we really embark on it. So that’s the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title.

Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit … [making a sequel] just because you can make it, that’s always a recipe for disaster."

What would you like to see from an Alien: Romulus sequel? Let us know in the comments section.

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 11:34 AM
what now? they find the queen from aliens floating in space and still holding onto ripley's shoe?
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/15/2025, 12:17 PM
@harryba11zack - Jones the cat comes back but he's a black trans woman now so she saves the world singlehandedly
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/15/2025, 11:39 AM
Great. Romulus was really good, the franchise seems to be in good hands with Fede. Dude understands Alien better these days than its creator.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/15/2025, 11:50 AM
New waters ...

Aliens loose aboard a submarine.

All new airlocks.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 11:58 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - I was totally thinking Alien mixed with The Abyss
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 11:59 AM
@BillyBatson1000 - aliens in water would definitely be something new and never seen before.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/15/2025, 12:11 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

thank you sir
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/15/2025, 12:12 PM
@harryba11zack - But those guys had to swim ...
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 1/15/2025, 11:51 AM
Good. Because the waters from Romulus were very much charted already.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/15/2025, 11:52 AM
Romulus was actually really good I thought.

Please for the love of god do not merge the sequels narrative with Prometheus & Covenants. I know we've seen the black goo but leave it at that
Knightstar
Knightstar - 1/15/2025, 11:59 AM
So many already beat mE to the sarcasm, so I will diminish and go make myself a snack...
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 12:01 PM
I want to see a redead version of Bishop. Or something from Lance Henriksen.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 1/15/2025, 12:05 PM
I really enjoyed the first one as a blend of Alien, Aliens, and Prometheus. Though I’d be happy to see a refreshing original take or location for the next. I thought Fede Alvarez did a great job though and I’m happy he is back for another
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/15/2025, 12:10 PM
No more call backs to better films, ditch the hind leg designs on the aliens as it was pretty damn apparent in the last film that the stuntmen couldn't move in them, stop repeating the same sound effect for cheap jump scares and for the love of f88k, do a better job with the supporting cast, that incest dude was easily the worst character in the entire franchise.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/15/2025, 12:23 PM
I loved Romulus aside from the “stay away from her” forced callback and the likes of Ian Holmes being used. Fede is a stellar horror director who’s more than competent for this franchise.. even more competent than Ridley tbh lol
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 12:34 PM
I kinda hope they bring back Fassbender as well. Maybe not uncharted, but there's still a lot left to explore with what all the prequel movies set up imo.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/15/2025, 12:40 PM
@bkmeijer1 - My headcanon is that David-8 wanted to replicate the original Xenomorph that the Engineers pulled the black goo from and succeeded by creating the facehugger which he put on an Engineer ship and charted it back to Earth but it ended up crashing on LV-426 when the Engineer piloting the craft had a chestburster emerge of which became a Xenomorph and laid the facehugger eggs that Ripley and co. Encountered. David-8 was sending information back to Weyland Corp to meet the craft and extract the DNA. This is where Ash and Rook received the Intel for the Prometheus Strain.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/15/2025, 12:35 PM
Since Rain and Andy have the Prometheus strain on their ship, It would be cool to see it infect other living species on Yvaga. Like a Resident Evil meets Alien.

