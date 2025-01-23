ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Rumored To Feature Return Of Sigourney Weaver's (De-Aged) Ripley

According to a new rumour, Fede Álvarez is mulling over the idea of bringing back Sigourney Weaver's Ripley for his planned sequel, meaning we could see her share the screen with Cailee Spaeny's Rain...

By JoshWilding - Jan 23, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Alien: Romulus takes place between the events of Sir Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens, a creative decision which opened the door to exciting cameos and world-building opportunities.

The movie cleverly brought back Ian Holm as the android Rook after the late actor previously played Ash in the 1979 classic. There was some controversy due to the use of CGI and AI, but longtime fans appreciated the connective tissue with what's come before. 

Alien: Romulus ended with something of a cliffhanger and filmmaker Fede Álvarez is already hard at work on a sequel. According to insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), there are discussions about bringing back Sigourney Weaver's Ripley with de-aging technology. 

Disney has mastered the ability to de-age actors - largely through MCU projects - so we've no doubt Weaver would look as badass as ever returning to her most iconic role. 

There are several different periods in which Ripley could be revisited, though post-Aliens is a setting we're sure many of you would be most excited to explore. And how much of a thrill would it be to see Weaver share the screen with Cailee Spaeny's Rain Carradine?

"Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now," Álvarez said of the sequel in a recent interview. "We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters."

"I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before," the filmmaker added, promising to continue Rain's story. 

"The mistake usually with sequels is to make them because you can, and because of the success of Romulus, we definitely can make a sequel," Álvarez added. "But I wouldn’t do it unless we have a really good idea for it, something that’s worthy of the title."

Alien: Romulus arrived in theaters last August, earning glowing reviews (it's "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 80%) and an impressive $350 million at the worldwide box office. 

The sci-fi/horror-thriller took the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus is now streaming on Disney+ and available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 10:37 AM
I'm comfortable with the Alien franchise trying to create a new character to follow. I liked Ripley but how many more times does she need to appear? Does it even matter at this point? They still make money without her soooo........WHY BOTHER?!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/23/2025, 10:38 AM
So far Disney getting Fox properties have been going pretty good

especially Alien v Predator Universe and Planet of the Apes
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/23/2025, 10:42 AM
You could save a lot of money is Rain's hypersleep chamber gets transported to the future via a wormhole. No de-aging needed then. Plus we get Winona and Ron Perlman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/23/2025, 10:43 AM
@ObserverIO - In fact, no wormhole needed either. Maybe she's just lost in space until Ripley finds her in the far future.
Order66
Order66 - 1/23/2025, 10:51 AM
@ObserverIO - nope. Make Alien 3 and 4 non canon and show an old Ripley with adult Newt. Easy fix.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/23/2025, 10:55 AM
@Order66 - Hicks too!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/23/2025, 11:04 AM
@Order66 - Send those two sequels to The Void?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/23/2025, 10:43 AM
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/23/2025, 10:43 AM
just keep throwing shit at the wall and see what sticks
Forthas
Forthas - 1/23/2025, 10:45 AM
They should do like Star Wars Rise of Skywalker. We should discover that Rain Carradine is really Rain Ripley.
Order66
Order66 - 1/23/2025, 10:46 AM
No need to de age. Make the god awful Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection movies non canon and have Ripley be old with Newt alive and well. Make Alien, Aliens, Alien Romulus and this new sequel the only canon films to Alien please.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/23/2025, 10:48 AM
Why can't they move on?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 10:51 AM
@MisterBones - Nostalgia sells.
Order66
Order66 - 1/23/2025, 10:49 AM
Prometheus
Alien Covenant
Alien Earth
Alien
Alien Isolation
Aliens
Alien Romulus
New sequel with Ripley

Should be the only Canon Alien films. Alien 3 and 4 belong in the bottom of a toilet and non canon as well as AVP 1-2.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/23/2025, 10:50 AM
"Disney has mastered the ability to de-age actors"

Order66
Order66 - 1/23/2025, 10:51 AM
Disney bought Alien and Predator and came out with 2 bangin movies in Prey and Romulus. I have hope they figured it out with these IPs.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/23/2025, 11:02 AM
Previous article: ALIEN: ROMULUS Director Fede Álvarez Says Planned Sequel Will Take Franchise Into "Uncharted Waters"


Now: Ripley to return.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/23/2025, 11:04 AM
Ugh I [frick]ing hope not. Sigourney is a queen but she’s also 75 YEARS OLD. She’s gonna move like someone who’s 75 years old. Stop it.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/23/2025, 11:08 AM
@TheLobster - Agreed. To paraphrase Shakira... You can't de-age hips.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/23/2025, 11:13 AM
@TheLobster - De Niro made it work
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/23/2025, 11:12 AM

Is she gonna pin the alien's tail with her Rascal and beat it to death with her walker?

