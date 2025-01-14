New ALIEN: ROMULUS Hot Toys Figure Gives Cailee Spaeny's Rain The 1/6th Scale Action Figure Treatment

Alien: Romulus arrived in theaters last August, earning glowing reviews (it's "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 80%) and an impressive $350 million at the worldwide box office.

The movie was widely considered a return to form for the long-running sci-fi/horro franchise and Hot Toys is going all in on the movie with another 1/6th scale figure. They revealed a terrifying Scored Xenomorph a couple of months ago and that's been followed by an eerily realistic take on Cailee Spaeny's (Civil War) Rain.

The likeness is extremely impressive and, given what a first fan-favourite the character has already become, we're not exactly shocked to see her get the Hot Toys treatment. Will any other characters follow? If so, David Jonsson's Andy will be high up on the wishlists of many Alien fans.

After all, both he and Rain are expected to return in Fede Alvarez's sequel. "Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now," the filmmaker teased during a recent interview. "We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while."

"Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters. I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before," he added.

You can take a closer look at this new Alien: Romulus Hot Toys figure in the Instagram gallery below (via SFFGazette.com).