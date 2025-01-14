New ALIEN: ROMULUS Hot Toys Figure Gives Cailee Spaeny's Rain The 1/6th Scale Action Figure Treatment

New ALIEN: ROMULUS Hot Toys Figure Gives Cailee Spaeny's Rain The 1/6th Scale Action Figure Treatment

Hot Toys has revealed a new Alien: Romulus 1/6th scale action figure, this time delivering a shockingly realistic take on Cailee Spaeny's Rain from her battle with the Scorched Xenomorph. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 09:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Alien: Romulus arrived in theaters last August, earning glowing reviews (it's "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes at 80%) and an impressive $350 million at the worldwide box office. 

The movie was widely considered a return to form for the long-running sci-fi/horro franchise and Hot Toys is going all in on the movie with another 1/6th scale figure. They revealed a terrifying Scored Xenomorph a couple of months ago and that's been followed by an eerily realistic take on Cailee Spaeny's (Civil War) Rain. 

The likeness is extremely impressive and, given what a first fan-favourite the character has already become, we're not exactly shocked to see her get the Hot Toys treatment. Will any other characters follow? If so, David Jonsson's Andy will be high up on the wishlists of many Alien fans. 

After all, both he and Rain are expected to return in Fede Alvarez's sequel. "Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now," the filmmaker teased during a recent interview. "We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while."

"Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters. I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before," he added.

You can take a closer look at this new Alien: Romulus Hot Toys figure in the Instagram gallery below (via SFFGazette.com).

473570285-1014546257376053-418299892912650514-n

Skillfully crafted based on Cailee Spaeny’s portrayal of Rain Carradine, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs in intricate details. Her outfit is faithfully recreated, including a grayish-green t-shirt, a white tank top, an arm sleeve on her left arm, a wristband, a watch, and a pair of dark gray pants paired with white and red sneakers.

The figure also comes with her rifle, the necklace with the reset device for Andy, an opened version of the reset device and a chip. On top of everything, a Facehugger and a specially designed diorama figure base with xenomorph remains are available to make the iconic scene come to life.

Your new 1/6th scale collectibles of Alien: Romulus is set to make you feel like entering the Renaissance space station and fighting against the xenomorphs, side by side with Rain Carradine.

DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/14/2025, 9:22 PM
I'm not a collector by any means, but I am a huge fan of Ridley Scott's "Alien". I'd be more interested if they plan on releasing a Xenomorph based on that.
Otherwise, this just seems like a waste of resources.

Sure, "Aliens" is an awesome film, but James Cameron was smart not to try and mimic Scott's wholly original film. This entry appears to be garbage from what I have seen/read.
bcom
bcom - 1/14/2025, 9:39 PM
@DrDReturns - Maybe watch it for yourself and make up your own mind? I'm a fan of the first three Alien movies and found Romulus to be ok.

Also, just because you're not a fan of something, that doesn't mean a piece of merchandise based on it is a waste of resources. There will be fans / collectors out there that will want this.

