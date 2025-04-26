RUMOR: Fede Álvarez's ALIEN: ROMULUS Sequel Will Feature A PREDATOR

It sounds like 20th Century Studios might be planning to lay the groundwork for a new Alien Vs. Predator movie, as a new rumor claims that a Yautja will show up in the upcoming Alien: Romulus sequel...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 26, 2025
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We recently learned that Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez is working on the script for a direct sequel to the block-busting sci-fi horror movie, and it sounds like the follow-up might just lay the groundwork for a new Alien vs. Predator film.

Álvarez confirmed that he's currently developing the story during a recent interview with Empire, while promising that the movie will take the classic franchise "into uncharted waters."

“Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now. We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters.”

Alvarez also reiterated that the current plan is to follow the survivors of the previous film, Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine and her android brother Andy (David Jonsson), who we saw entering cryo-sleep for their journey to Yvaga III in the closing moments of Romulus.

“I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before.”

Could they discover an even bigger, smarter and harder to kill alien than the one they narrowly escaped from?

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said he's heard that the script for the Romulus sequel "includes a Predator." Whether this means one of the extraterrestrial hunters, aka a Yautja, will have a prominent role or simply show up at the end to tease a future crossover is not clear, but this would still be a massively exciting development for fans of these iconic franchises.

Alvarez did address the possibility of helming a new Alien Vs. Predator movie with Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg during an interview with Deadline last year.

"Maybe it’s something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Álvarez suggested. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk Till Dawn. I’ll direct a half, and he’ll direct another half." 

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see a Predator show up in the Alien: Romulus sequel, or would you prefer if they held off for a while?

"Not a perfect organism, but despite an overreliance on retreading over old ground, Alien: Romulus does mark a thrilling return to form, and is surely destined to be ranked as the third-best Alien movie," we said in our review of Alien: Romulus.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIEN: EARTH Releases New Poster And Teaser In Celebration Of Earth Day
ALIEN: EARTH Releases New Poster And Teaser In Celebration Of Earth Day
ALIEN: EARTH - First Clip From Noah Hawley's FX Series Highights A Terrifying Xenomorph Attack
ALIEN: EARTH - First Clip From Noah Hawley's FX Series Highights A Terrifying Xenomorph Attack

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/26/2025, 7:49 AM
It's a good time to be a fan of both franchises
TCronson
TCronson - 4/26/2025, 7:58 AM
@Nonameforme - I guess we are not the same fans because it feels like the worst time to me.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 8:21 AM
@Nonameforme - It's Disney doing exactly what they did with Marvel and Star Wars, they're just in the early stages of it so not everyone has caught into it, give it time. You'll eventually understand why fans ain't happy about it.
theoutlawartist
theoutlawartist - 4/26/2025, 8:50 AM
@HashTagSwagg - lol ok
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2025, 8:59 AM
@Nonameforme - yeah it is
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/26/2025, 7:55 AM
ROMULUS was sh1t.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/26/2025, 7:57 AM
@harryba11zack - you're in the minority with that opinion. Best one since the 1st movie
TCronson
TCronson - 4/26/2025, 8:01 AM
@BigPhilbowski - you're in the minority with your opinion as well since only very few people think Romulus is better than Aliens, in fact I question sanity of those people.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/26/2025, 8:04 AM
@BigPhilbowski - that’s even more of a minority holy shit better than Aliens?!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/26/2025, 8:13 AM
@BigPhilbowski - Did you really just compare that piece of wet dog shit Romulus to Aliens?
Romulus shamelessly stole everything from the first 2 films, hell it even stole bits from ressurection. It was just a highlight reel of the orginal films made for the Tiktok generation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/26/2025, 8:35 AM
@BigPhilbowski -

People who love it are in the minority.

Better than Aliens?

Better than Alien 3?

Better than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem?

?si=0qCrJeED_Vn9sku1
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/26/2025, 8:41 AM
@BigPhilbowski-
Grow up.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/26/2025, 8:50 AM
@TCronson - yeah I probably am. Just never been a fan of the 2nd one. Especially when compared to the 1st. But to say Romulus was shit, especially with both it's fan and critic scores is just wrong. It's a great movie that is liked by the overwhelming majority of viewers.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/26/2025, 8:25 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/26/2025, 8:33 AM
How woke will the predator be?

Can someone start a rumor that the sequel won't be as stupid and shitty as Prey and Alien: Romulus?

Everything liberal hackfraud filmmakers touch turns to shit.

Star Wars
Indiana Jones
Willow
The Little Mermaid
Peter Pan
Aladdin
Beauty and the Beast
The Lion King
No White
The Marvels
Craptain UnAmerican
Alien
Predator
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/26/2025, 8:46 AM
Convenient this rumour pops up days after the Alien Easter eggs in the Predator trailer
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/26/2025, 8:57 AM
Took a real genius to concoct this rumor, especially after the Predator: Badlands trailer confirmed an Alien/Predator connection...
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/26/2025, 8:59 AM
Let this be true be nice see crossover for once

