David Koepp Teases Emotional Beat Of Steven Spielberg's Upcoming Untitled Sci-Fi Film

Steven Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp share one of Hollywood's most enduring and successful creative partnerships, spanning decades and numerous blockbusters.

Their extensive collaboration includes five major feature films, with a highly anticipated sixth project now confirmed to be a mystery sci-fi film.

Koepp has been the pen behind some of Spielberg's most iconic hits, writing screenplays for Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), War of the Worlds (2005), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). This impressive track record highlights their strong working relationship on large-scale, genre-defining projects.

Beyond their direct director-writer collaborations, Koepp has also contributed to franchises closely associated with Spielberg. He wrote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), which Spielberg produced, and is also serving as screenwriter for the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), with Spielberg as executive producer..

While on the red carpet for Jurassic World Rebirth, Deadline caught up with Koepp, who had this to share about Spielberg's next feature.

When asked if the film has a title, Koepp replied, "Not that we're talking about...not that we've released."

"Unfortunately, there's very little I can say about it other than that we finished shooting about three weeks ago. I think it looks fantastic and it comes out next June."

When asked if the film is indeed a UFO story, as many rumors suggest, David Koepp avoided giving a direct answer.

Instead, he praised Spielberg’s unique storytelling approach: “What he does so well is blend massive spectacle with deeply genuine human emotion. It’s unlike anything you get from other directors—this film is incredibly moving on a personal level.”

Koepp then went on to reveal that Spielberg actually had the idea for the project first and that he wrote an initial 50-page treatment that he then tunred into a script.

"He was the most involved as he's been on any movie I've written for him to direct," Koepp stated.

The upcoming film stars Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman, Barbie), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, The Color Purple ) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts). As you've likely already guessed, deatils on the cast's roles are also being kept under wraps.

The Untitled Steven Spielberg film from Universal Pictures is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.