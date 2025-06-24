David Koepp Teases Emotional Beat Of Steven Spielberg's Upcoming Untitled Sci-Fi Film

David Koepp Teases Emotional Beat Of Steven Spielberg's Upcoming Untitled Sci-Fi Film

Steven Spielberg's untitled sci-fi film has recently wrapped, and screenwriter David Koepp is sharing intriguing tidbits about the mystery project.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 24, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Steven Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp share one of Hollywood's most enduring and successful creative partnerships, spanning decades and numerous blockbusters.

Their extensive collaboration includes five major feature films, with a highly anticipated sixth project now confirmed to be a mystery sci-fi film.

Koepp has been the pen behind some of Spielberg's most iconic hits, writing screenplays for Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), War of the Worlds (2005), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). This impressive track record highlights their strong working relationship on large-scale, genre-defining projects.

Beyond their direct director-writer collaborations, Koepp has also contributed to franchises closely associated with Spielberg. He wrote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), which Spielberg produced, and is also serving as screenwriter for the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), with Spielberg as executive producer..

While on the red carpet for Jurassic World Rebirth, Deadline caught up with Koepp, who had this to share about Spielberg's next feature.

When asked if the film has a title, Koepp replied, "Not that we're talking about...not that we've released."

"Unfortunately, there's very little I can say about it other than that we finished shooting about three weeks ago. I think it looks fantastic and it comes out next June."

When asked if the film is indeed a UFO story, as many rumors suggest, David Koepp avoided giving a direct answer.

Instead, he praised Spielberg’s unique storytelling approach: “What he does so well is blend massive spectacle with deeply genuine human emotion. It’s unlike anything you get from other directors—this film is incredibly moving on a personal level.

Koepp then went on to reveal that Spielberg actually had the idea for the project first and that he wrote an initial 50-page treatment that he then tunred into a script.

"He was the most involved as he's been on any movie I've written for him to direct," Koepp stated.

The upcoming film stars Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place), Josh O'Connor (The Crown, Challengers), Colin Firth (Kingsman, Barbie), Eve Hewson (The Luminaries), Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead, The Color Purple ) and Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts). As you've likely already guessed, deatils on the cast's roles are also being kept under wraps.

The Untitled Steven Spielberg film from Universal Pictures is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic
Related:

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares How Glen Powell’s Running Man Remake Could Surpass the Original Sci-Fi Classic
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Joins SPACEBALLS Sequel; Daphne Zuniga Will Return As Princess Vespa
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Joins SPACEBALLS Sequel; Daphne Zuniga Will Return As Princess Vespa

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/24/2025, 2:11 PM
OK, 1 out of 5?
hainesy
hainesy - 6/24/2025, 2:13 PM
Plot twist: It's the new Batman movie.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/24/2025, 3:15 PM
@hainesy - Ubtitled Film Is An awful name for a movie ,this tribe people Is terrible
Mandalorian47
Mandalorian47 - 6/24/2025, 2:32 PM
This the alien disclosure movie he was supposedly working on ?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/24/2025, 2:47 PM
Mac and Me 2: Electric Boogaloo
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2025, 3:10 PM
Spielberg hasn't been able to Spielberg in years.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 3:11 PM
“What he does so well is blend massive spectacle with deeply genuine human emotion. It’s unlike anything you get from other directors“

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/24/2025, 3:35 PM
@MisterBones - Nah he’s right. Not to downplay any other director because every filmmaker brings something different to the table but Spielberg is a once in a lifetime storyteller. Some of his most iconic works are not just films they are experiences, very moving experiences. Just my two cents.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 4:03 PM
@Canyoublush - I don’t disagree with him necessarily when it concerns Spielberg’s ability but I do think we are getting modern storytellers that are showing they can operate at that same level if not on their way to doing so.

Nolan and Denis I think are already there with Coogler taking the necessary steps and showing he’s capable. Of course without Spielberg you don’t get the Nolans, Villnueve’s, or Coogler’s.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/24/2025, 5:48 PM
@MisterBones - Yes absolutely. Spielberg has been an inspiration to many filmmakers over the last few decades. His work will continue to inspire and influence many for generations to come. Dennis Villnueve’s Blade Runner 2049 is criminally underrated. A worthy sequel to the iconic original. The final scene is amazing. Now that is a fine example of blending a massive spectacle with genuine human emotion.

Nolan is in a league of his own. His contribution to the industry cannot be overlooked. A distinguished filmmaker. I recently noticed that every film he’s made utilises time as a concept or theme.

Sinners is one of the most entertaining to come out this year. Nuanced performances, innovative storytelling, the film has a certain charm to it. Loved the first half and the build up to the inevitable crisis.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 3:34 PM
Sounds cool , looking forward to it!!.

It’s nice to see Spielberg return to the genre stuff that help make him like Close Encounters etc.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 6/24/2025, 3:40 PM
I hope its good I would LOVE for him to bring back that Spielberg magic.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder